Big boost for Ghaziabad-Delhi commuters as Hapur Chungi Flyover gets longer | Details inside Since the length of the flyover has been increased, the escalation in the cost is being analysed, which can increase by an approximate figure of Rs 25 to Rs 30 crores.

New Delhi:

In what comes as good news for daily commuters who travel between Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district and New Delhi, they are slated to get a relief from frequent traffic jams as the length of the already approved flyover on the Delhi to Hapur stretch has now been increased. It implies that the four-lane flyover, which was earlier proposed to be of 800 meters, will not be expanded to 1,200 meters.

Changes Made Considering Traffic Load

According to the information provided by the officials of Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation, the four-lane flyover was earlier approved only till the Ingraham School intersection, but considering the traffic load, the latest change has been made.

Setu Nigam's Project Manager Rajneesh Yadav said, “For this reason (increasing traffic), we have decided to increase the length of the flyover to about 1200 meters. The starting point of the flyover will now be outside the DM office and it will go about 450 meters ahead of Hapur Chungi intersection.”

In the year 2016, the estimated cost of this project was about Rs 40 crore. However, later the budget was increased to Rs 100 crore for the 800-meter flyover.

Cost Of The Project To Go Up

Since the length of the flyover has been increased, the escalation in the cost is being analysed, which can increase by an approximate figure of Rs 25 to Rs 30 crores, Yadav said, adding, “The flyover work will begin once it gets final approval from the state government. The Public Works Department (PWD) will bear the cost of the project. A proper plan will also be prepared for traffic movement on the flyover and the surrounding service lanes.”

Crucial Link Road

The Hapur Chungi crossing is a crucial link road connecting Delhi to National Highway 9 (NH-9) and Delhi-Meerut Road. It also connects areas like Raj Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Sanjay Nagar and Kavi Nagar of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.