Bharat Gaurav tourist trains to run from October 5: Check fares, boarding station, other key details Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana: The total duration of the journey will be 9 days, with the departure date of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train scheduled for October 5, 2025.

New Delhi:

The Government of Karnataka, in association with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), is offering a “Karnataka Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana” theme-based pilgrimage tour by the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train. As part of this tour package, pilgrims will visit four prominent sacred places - Varanasi, Gaya, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. The total duration of the journey will be 9 days, with the departure date of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist train scheduled for October 5, 2025.

Key Destinations Covered Under The Package

Varanasi: Tulsi Manas temple, Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple and Ganga Aarti. Ayodhya: Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Gaya: Vishnupad Temple and Mahabodhi Temple. Prayagraj: Hanuman temple & Holy bath in Ganges.

According to IRCTC Tourism, holy bath and Ganga Aarti are subject to feasibility based on the water level.

Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana: Boarding/Deboarding Stations

According to IRCTC, the journey will start from Yeshwanthpur station, and then passengers will be allowed to board the train at Tumakuru, Birur, Davangere, Haveri, Hubballi and Belgaum.

Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana: Package Details

The duration of the journey is 8 nights and 9 days, and the journey will begin on October 5, 2025. The cost per person for this tour is Rs 22,500, and the government of Karnataka is offering a special subsidy of Rs 7,500.

Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana: Package inclusions

Train Journey by Bharat Gaurav Special tourist train in 3AC class.

Night stays will be provided in Hotels in non-AC rooms on twin/triple share.

Wash and change as per the itinerary in the Hotels in Non-AC Rooms.

All meals (veg only).

All Transfers and sightseeing by non-AC buses.

Travel insurance for the passengers.

Security on Train.

All applicable Taxes.

Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshana: Package Exclusions