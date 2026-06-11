Beyond shopping cart: From AI workshops to summer camps, what's driving modern consumers to malls

New Delhi:

The new mall consumer no longer sees malls as places meant solely for shopping. Increasingly, families are choosing destinations that offer a combination of retail, entertainment, learning and shared experiences, reflecting a broader shift in consumption patterns across urban India. As consumer expectations evolve, experts believe the definition of a successful mall visit is also changing. Parents are actively seeking engaging environments where children can learn new skills, participate in interactive activities and spend quality time away from screens, while adults look for dining, leisure and shopping options within the same destination. This shift is encouraging malls to invest in experiential programming, educational workshops, themed attractions and community-driven events that extend beyond traditional retail offerings.

Key driver of footfalls

From robotics and AI workshops to summer camps, water carnivals and immersive activity zones, experiential engagement is increasingly emerging as a key driver of footfalls and dwell time. Industry stakeholders believe these initiatives are helping malls strengthen consumer loyalty while creating more meaningful reasons for families to visit and spend time together.

At Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj and Ambience Mall Gurugram, the recently concluded 10th edition of 'We Love Summer 2026' attracted over 200 registrations. The programme offered children a mix of robotics workshops, theatre sessions, art and craft activities, cookery experiences and entertainment attractions such as iSKATE, Funcity and Timezone, creating a blend of learning and recreation.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, "It has been wonderful to see the kind of response 'We Love Summer' has received this year as well. Over the years, the initiative has evolved into a space where children can explore new interests, build confidence, learn creatively and simply enjoy their holidays in a meaningful way. What makes it even more special for us is seeing families participate together and create shared experiences. The success of the 10th edition reinforces our belief that experiential community-led initiatives continue to resonate strongly with urban families today."

Family-focused hub

Similarly, Omaxe Chowk's ongoing "The Big Summer Splash" campaign has transformed the destination into a family-focused hub by combining shopping rewards, dining experiences and entertainment-led engagement. The initiative culminates with Splash N Play, a dedicated family carnival featuring interactive activities designed for children and families, further highlighting how consumers today are increasingly seeking value beyond retail transactions.

"Today's consumers are looking for experiences that go beyond conventional shopping. Through The Big Summer Splash, we wanted to create a destination where families could spend quality time together while enjoying shopping, dining, entertainment, and rewards. The response has been extremely encouraging and reflects the growing appeal of experiential retail-led engagement," said Jatin Goel, Executive Director, Omaxe Group.

At Vegas Mall, the focus has been on immersive, hands-on experiences through its "Bricks & Farms" activation spread across more than 2,700 sq. ft. The concept features dedicated construction and farming zones where children can participate in activities such as JCB rides, crane games, excavator challenges, tractor rides, vegetable hunt activities and sandbox play, creating a unique blend of entertainment and discovery.

Ravinder Choudhary, Vice President, Vegas Mall, said, "Summer in a city like Delhi leaves very little room for children to engage with the physical world in a meaningful way and that is the gap Vegas Mall has always tried to address through its seasonal programming. With Bricks & Farms, we wanted to go further than a camp or a workshop. We wanted children to walk into a space and feel like they had genuinely arrived somewhere, a construction site, a working farm — right in the middle of Dwarka."

Technology-led learning is also emerging as a major consumer preference. Urban Square Mall, Udaipur, has introduced Robotics & AI sessions over four weekends, where students from schools across the city are learning concepts such as mobility, navigation, sensors, automation and AI integration under the guidance of industry professionals. Participants also receive Certificates of Innovation upon completion. Complementing the educational offering is Splash N Play, a large-format water carnival that combines recreation with family engagement.

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