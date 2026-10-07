BEST to undergo major transformation, 1,500 new electric midi buses to be added: Check details

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) is set to undergo major transformation in the coming days. BEST has presented its budget for the 2027-28 fiscal year, which includes numerous initiatives ranging from increasing the number of buses to digital ticketing, real-time tracking, and passenger safety. Most notably, BEST is preparing to add 1,500 new electric midi buses to its fleet. Tenders have also been invited for 200 CNG midi buses. Midi buses are mid-sized, zero-emission passenger vehicles, typically 8 to 10 meters in length, designed to navigate narrow urban streets.

Number of buses to be increased

BEST had a total fleet of 2,834 buses by the end of September 2026. The goal is to increase this to 4,016 buses in phases, and then to 10,000 buses in the future. Under this plan, 1,500 electric midi buses will be purchased through the central government's PM e-Drive scheme.

The process to procure 200 CNG midi buses has also begun. Approximately 2.5 million passengers travel daily in Mumbai and surrounding areas on BEST buses. The increased fleet is expected to improve bus availability for passengers.

QR ticketing to make travel easier

BEST is also preparing to strengthen its digital ticketing system. QR code-based ticketing is proposed to be made available on multiple digital platforms through the ONDC network, including platforms like Charter, PhonePe, Paytm, WhatsApp, redBus, Rapido, and Namma Yatri. Additionally, the Integrated Transport Management System will be continued, providing passengers with features like real-time bus tracking, improved passenger information, and automatic vehicle location. The budget also proposes establishing a central command and control centre for route and schedule management.

Special emphasis on training drivers

The budget proposes setting up advanced bus driving simulators at the Dindoshi Training Centre to train drivers in hazard perception, difficult weather conditions and fuel-efficient driving, with the aim of reducing accidents.

Open-top buses will run for tourists

BEST has also proposed introducing open-top double-decker buses to promote tourism in Mumbai. These could be used in heritage tourist services.

The budget also proposes establishing a Security Operations Centre to monitor cyber threats and vulnerabilities, followed by steps towards obtaining ISO 27001 certification, the budget document pointed out.

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