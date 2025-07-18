Bengaluru’s second airport: 3 sites shortlisted - Check details Notably, Karnataka’s proposal for a new airport may get hindered by neighbouring Tamil Nadu which seeks the establishment of a new international airport in Hosur.

Bengaluru is making a strong case for the establishment of its second airport, given the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) reaching its projected capacity limit. According to a report by The Times of India, the Karnataka state government is set to move ahead with a proposal for a new airport, as state industries and infrastructure development minister MB Patil is scheduled to meet Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is considering three potential sites, having already inspected them in April, with the final report still awaited. The three sites are Kaggalipura, Harohalli and Chikkasolur. While the former two sites, Kaggalipura, Harohalli, are located along the Kanakpura Road, the last one, Chikkasolur, falls on the Nelamangala–Kunigal road. Notably, all three locations are almost 25 and 45 km from Bengaluru’s city centre.

The report further stated that the state government has already submitted a proposal to the Centre as it has offered 4,500 acres of land for the construction of the airport.

An aviation analyst, as quoted in the report, has suggested that the airport can be located between Bengaluru and Mysuru. The analyst cited improved regional connectivity and closer access to key industrial hubs to justify his logic.

Notably, Karnataka’s proposal for a new airport may get hindered by neighbouring Tamil Nadu which seeks the establishment of a new international airport in Hosur. Tamil Nadu’s potential airport is almost 150 km from KIA. The state has shortlisted two potential locations and requires a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from BIAL to proceed further.

Things may not be smooth for Karnataka as land acquisition process might pose a significant challenge for the state. The process may lead to delay in the airport’s construction. The state recently faced an issue involving farmers in Devanahalli over land designated for an aerospace park.