Bengaluru's longest double-decker flyover! Rs 9,700 crore Namma Metro Phase 3 to transform city travel

In a significant development towards its long-awaited Metro Phase 3 expansion, Karnataka’s Bengaluru is slated to take a big stride forward. On Thursday, the Karnataka cabinet gave its approval to the Rs 9,700-crore double-decker viaduct project. This development clears the way for civil works to kickstart following several months of delay.

Elevated Metro Lines

The plan includes the construction of elevated metro lines, which would be stacked above flyovers, running parallel to the two crucial corridors by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the first corridor will connect JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura. It is slated to run along the western stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). It will feature a 28.486-km flyover, the longest in Bengaluru.

First-Of-Its-Kind Project In Bengaluru

The second corridor will run between Kadabagere to Hosahalli on Magadi Road. It will feature an 8.635-km flyover. Taken together, the double-decker viaducts will run for an overall distance of 37.121 km. By combining metro lines as well as roadways, it becomes a first-of-its-kind project in Bengaluru.

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, the total cost of Rs 9,700 crore includes land acquisition, civil works, design, and other expenses.

While the Central government is likely to fund only the metro lines, the state will bear 50 per cent of the flyover cost. This includes 10 per cent contribution from urban local bodies, while 40 per cent will be raised through loans. It is to be noted that Karnataka has already allocated Rs 4,000 crore in the 2025-26 budget for Namma Metro. A portion of this budget is also expected to be spent on this project, the report adds.

Initially, the stretch was planned to run a distance of 44.65 km, which has now been trimmed to 37.121 km.

With civil works now expected to begin in early 2025, tenders for the first four packages, which will cover both stations and viaducts, is likely to be floated later in September.