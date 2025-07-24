Bengaluru's Big Infra Push: Multiple infrastructure projects to ease traffic in city - Check details While the announcement for the upgradation was announced in the 2023-24 State Budget by then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, work has begun now, following two and a half years since the announcement.

Bengaluru:

In a notable development related to the infrastructure push in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B. SMILE) has initiated the preparatory works to upgrade the Outer Ring Road, which is 22 km long. The agency seeks to ensure that the road, running between Baiyappanahalli and Silk Board Junction, is on par with international standards.

B. SMILE plans to hire a private firm, which will be tasked with suggesting solutions as well as preparing drawings for both the main carriageway and service roads.

Rs 400 crore for developing ORR

The development comes after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) promise in its latest budget to allocate Rs 400 crore for developing one section of the ORR (Outer Ring Road).

Rs 100 crore for improving prominent junctions

Moreover, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also given approval for improving 75 prominent junctions in the city. The development is slated to cost around Rs 100 crore, and it has been divided into 15 packages. The work is expected to be completed within the next six months.

While the announcement for the upgradation was announced in the 2023-24 State Budget by then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, work has begun now, following two and a half years since the announcement.

In a statement, M. Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Road Works, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), said, “We will undertake geometry corrections to streamline traffic, avoid accidents, and make it safe for pedestrians. We are also looking at beautification of these junctions.”

Namma Metro Yellow Line

In another development, Namma Metro’s Yellow Line is slated to become operational in August. It is slated to cater to almost 25,000 passengers by the Yellow Line, however, the number is likely to reach two lakhs once it gets fully operational next year.

The 19.15-km RV Road–Bommasandra corridor is expected to open with all 16 stations operational, though there are also considerations to initially launch service with only seven stations between the two endpoints.