Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train to be operational from November 1, check details

There's good news for rail passengers travelling between Bengaluru and Mumbai as preparations are underway to operate a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between the two cities. According to the information shared, the train will become operational from November 1, 2026. The launch date coincides with Karnataka Rajyotsava. The new Vande Bharat Sleeper train will save approximately six hours compared to other trains. This train could be a convenient option for working professionals, business owners, and those travelling with their families.

The journey from Bengaluru to Mumbai will take 16 hours

According to the proposed timetable, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to take around 16 hours to cover the 1,118-km distance between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Currently, the Udyan Express takes around 22 hours for this journey. The new train is expected to save passengers around six hours.

According to reports, the train is expected to depart Bengaluru at 7:50 pm and reach Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 11:55 am the next day. It is proposed to depart Mumbai at 8:10 pm and reach Bengaluru at 11:55 am the next day.

Vande Bharat sleeper to have stoppages at these stations

The proposed route is planned to connect several cities in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. According to reports, the train's potential stops are as follows:

Anantapur

Guntakal

Raichur

Kalaburagi

Solapur

Pune

Kalyan

Trains are being considered for this route via Kalaburagi. Fewer curves on some sections of this corridor could facilitate faster train speeds. However, the final route and stoppages still need official confirmation.

16 coaches and three types of sleeper classes

The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper train is expected to have 16 coaches. Passengers will be offered in AC Third Class, AC Second Class, and AC First Class accommodation. The train is expected to have approximately 823 berths.

The new train is expected to have features such as CCTV cameras, fire detection equipment and specially designed coaches to reduce the impact of accidents. These trains are also expected to include USB charging points, automatic doors, and a talk-back system for emergency calls.

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