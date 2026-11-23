Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) recently conducted successful live trials for simultaneous departures from both of KIA’s parallel runways. According to reports, the trials were conducted on November 20 between noon and 1 pm, with around 40 departures from the two runways and 20 arrivals during the period. Reports suggest the airport has planned to launch the operation on November 27, 2026.

The first pair of flights to take off simultaneously comprised an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, using the northern runway, and an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru to Goa, using the southern runway. Both aircraft departed around 12.20 pm, sources quoted by Moneycontrol said.

What will change for flyers?

Bengaluru Airport has largely operated in a "segregated mode" so far, with one parallel runway dedicated almost exclusively to landings and the other to takeoffs. Following clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this month, KIA began a phased transition toward semi-mixed and mixed-mode operations.

Shorter tarmac waits: Once started, flyers can soon expect shorter tarmac queues and fewer peak-hour delays. Dual departures allow ATC to clear departure queues twice as fast during peak windows.

Once started, flyers can soon expect shorter tarmac queues and fewer peak-hour delays. Dual departures allow ATC to clear departure queues twice as fast during peak windows. Capacity boost: The shift is projected to raise KIA’s handling capacity from roughly 60 air traffic movements (takeoffs and landings) per hour to 85-90 movements per hour-an increase of over 40 per cent.

The shift is projected to raise KIA’s handling capacity from roughly 60 air traffic movements (takeoffs and landings) per hour to 85-90 movements per hour-an increase of over 40 per cent. Reduced fuel burn: Less time spent idling on the ground in airborne holding patterns translates directly into lower fuel consumption for airlines and faster gate-to-gate travel times for passengers.

AERA slashes user development fee

Earlier, regulator AERA steeply slashed the user development fee at Bengaluru International Airport to Rs 300 for domestic and Rs 997 for international passengers for the five-year control period until March 2031.

For the first time, the watchdog implemented the incremental ARR (Average Revenue Requirement) framework, under which the cost borne by the Bengaluru airport operator can be recovered from passengers only after completing the high-value capex projects. Previously, the User Development Fee (UDF) was recovered from the flyers before project completion.

UDF for departing domestic passengers has been fixed at Rs 300 per passenger, lower than the existing amount of Rs 550 and also lower than Rs 450 proposed by the airport operator BIAL, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) said.

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