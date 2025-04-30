Bank Holiday Today: Are banks closed on April 30 for Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya? Find out Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Bank Holiday Today: Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious festival celebrated across India on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha.

Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Bank Holiday Today: Basava Jayanthi is celebrated every year on April 30 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basavanna. Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious festival celebrated across India on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. This year, it is being celebrated today, i.e., April 30, 2025. Akshaya Tritiya is considered to bring good fortune and success, and many people believe that purchasing gold on this day brings prosperity and wealth in future.

Bank customers must also note that today is not a gazetted public holiday and therefore banks will remain open in most states.

As per the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on account of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. Today's holiday is under the Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

For the uninitiated, the central bank divides bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and bank account closing holidays.

Bank Holiday on May 1, 2025

According to RBI's list of bank holiday, banks will remain closed in several areas - including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram - on May 30 on account of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day.

