Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Business
  3. Bank Holiday Today: Are banks closed on April 30 for Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya? Find out

Bank Holiday Today: Are banks closed on April 30 for Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya? Find out

Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Bank Holiday Today: Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious festival celebrated across India on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha.

Bank Holiday Today
Bank Holiday Today Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Bank Holiday Today: Basava Jayanthi is celebrated every year on April 30 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basavanna. Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious festival celebrated across India on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. This year, it is being celebrated today, i.e., April 30, 2025. Akshaya Tritiya is considered to bring good fortune and success, and many people believe that purchasing gold on this day brings prosperity and wealth in future. 

Bank customers must also note that today is not a gazetted public holiday and therefore banks will remain open in most states.

Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Bank Holiday Today

As per the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on account of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. Today's holiday is under the Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

For the uninitiated, the central bank divides bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and bank account closing holidays. 

Bank Holiday on May 1, 2025

According to RBI's list of bank holiday, banks will remain closed in several areas - including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram - on May 30 on account of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day.

Full List of Bank Holidays in 2025

11 January 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 January 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
26 January 2025 Republic Day Sunday
8 February 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
22 February 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
26 February 2025 Maha Shivaratri Wednesday
8 March 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
14 March 2025 Holi Friday
22 March 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
30 March 2025 Ugadi Sunday
12 April 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
13 April 2025 Vaisakhi Sunday
14 April 2025 Ambedkar Jayanti Monday
18 April 2025 Good Friday Friday
26 April 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
1 May 2025 May Day Thursday
10 May 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
24 May 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
6 June 2025 Bakrid/Eid al-Adha Friday
14 June 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
28 June 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
12 July 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
26 July 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
9 August 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
15 August 2025 Independence Day Friday
15 August 2025 Janmashtami Friday
23 August 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
13 September 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
27 September 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
2 October 2025 Gandhi Jayanti Thursday
11 October 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
20 October 2025 Diwali Monday
25 October 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
8 November 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
22 November 2025 4th Saturday Saturday
13 December 2025 2nd Saturday Saturday
25 December 2025 Christmas Day Thursday
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business
Bank Holiday Rbi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\