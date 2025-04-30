Bank Holiday Today: Are banks closed on April 30 for Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya? Find out

Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Bank Holiday Today: Basava Jayanthi is celebrated every year on April 30 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basavanna. Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious festival celebrated across India on the third day of the bright half of the Hindu month of Vaisakha. This year, it is being celebrated today, i.e., April 30, 2025. Akshaya Tritiya is considered to bring good fortune and success, and many people believe that purchasing gold on this day brings prosperity and wealth in future.
Bank customers must also note that today is not a gazetted public holiday and therefore banks will remain open in most states.
Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya 2025, Bank Holiday Today
As per the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on account of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. Today's holiday is under the Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.
For the uninitiated, the central bank divides bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and bank account closing holidays.
Bank Holiday on May 1, 2025
According to RBI's list of bank holiday, banks will remain closed in several areas - including Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram - on May 30 on account of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day.
Full List of Bank Holidays in 2025
|11 January 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|25 January 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|26 January 2025
|Republic Day
|Sunday
|8 February 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|22 February 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|26 February 2025
|Maha Shivaratri
|Wednesday
|8 March 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|14 March 2025
|Holi
|Friday
|22 March 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|30 March 2025
|Ugadi
|Sunday
|12 April 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|13 April 2025
|Vaisakhi
|Sunday
|14 April 2025
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|Monday
|18 April 2025
|Good Friday
|Friday
|26 April 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|1 May 2025
|May Day
|Thursday
|10 May 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|24 May 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|6 June 2025
|Bakrid/Eid al-Adha
|Friday
|14 June 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|28 June 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|12 July 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|26 July 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|9 August 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|15 August 2025
|Independence Day
|Friday
|15 August 2025
|Janmashtami
|Friday
|23 August 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|13 September 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|27 September 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|2 October 2025
|Gandhi Jayanti
|Thursday
|11 October 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|20 October 2025
|Diwali
|Monday
|25 October 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|8 November 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|22 November 2025
|4th Saturday
|Saturday
|13 December 2025
|2nd Saturday
|Saturday
|25 December 2025
|Christmas Day
|Thursday