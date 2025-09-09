Barapullah flyover: Central empowered body approves tree cutting for Phase 3 link - Check details Officials said that over 90 per cent of the work at the site is complete, and around 333 trees will need to be cut to complete the project.

New Delhi:

The Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has granted permission for the cutting of trees that are required to complete the construction of the Barapullah Phase-3 flyover. According to government officials, the project will improve the connectivity between East and South Delhi. It has been under construction since 2015 and has had several cost escalations and missed deadlines.

The CEC is a five-member committee formulated by the Supreme Court of India to monitor afforestation and tree-cutting permissions.

90 Per Cent Of Work Completed

Officials said that over 90 per cent of the work at the site is complete, and around 333 trees will need to be cut, including the transplanting of 84 trees that would be transplanted to another location, to complete the project.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma has visited the project site twice in the past four months.

"With this green signal, we will swiftly complete the remaining works and open Barapullah Phase-III to the public — decongesting the NH-24–DND–Ring Road corridor while safeguarding the Yamuna floodplain. Within the next one year, this corridor will be ready for people to travel with ease and pride," Verma said.

Signal-Free Connectivity Between Mayur Vihar-I And AIIMS

The Barapullah project envisages providing seamless and signal-free connectivity between Mayur Vihar-I in East Delhi and AIIMS in South Delhi. The new flyover will merge with the existing Barapullah flyover at Sarai Kale Khan.

"Designed with multiple environmental safeguards, the 3.5 km corridor features a pier-supported elevated structure and an extradosed bridge to minimise pier count in the Yamuna’s active flow zone. It provides three lanes each way, eight loops—four each at Sarai Kale Khan and Mayur Vihar—and dedicated cycle tracks and footpaths," the minister added.

The corridor is expected to cut carbon dioxide emissions by two tonnes per day, equivalent to the absorption by nearly 30,000 trees.



The project, sanctioned in 2015 and recent updates show the initial estimate of Rs 964 crore has escalated substantially, with the current projected cost now standing at approximately Rs 1,330 crore.

With PTI inputs