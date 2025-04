Bank Holiday Today on April 29, 2025: Banks to remain closed today in this state - Details Bank Holiday Today: The central bank divides bank holidays into three types -Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays and bank account closing holidays.

New Delhi:

Bank Holiday Today: Banking services will not be available in some regions today, i.e. on April 29, 2025, because of regional festivities. If you are planning to visit a bank today, it is important to check whether it is open or closed in your area. Bank customers must also note that it is not a gazetted public holiday today and therefore banks will remain open in most states.

Bank Holiday Today on April 29, 2025

According to the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India, banks will remain closed in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on account of Bhagvan Shri Parshuram Jayanti.

The central bank divides bank holidays into three categories: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act & Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and bank account closing holidays. Today's holiday falls under the first category.

Bank Holiday on April 30

Banks in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will remain closed on April 30 for Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya.

