Bank Holidays August 2024: Banks to remain closed for 13 days THIS month | Check state-wise list

Bank Holidays in August 2024: Banks across the country will remain closed for 13 days in August this year due to national and regional holidays, as well as weekend closures. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will be closed for a total of 13 days this month, including the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Banks operate on the first and third Saturdays of each month but remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Despite the closures, online banking services will remain operational, allowing customers to conduct transactions through bank websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent requirements. Customers are urged to plan visits to bank branches carefully, considering the non-working dates.

State-wise full list of Bank Holidays

Date Day Occasion States Aug 3 Saturday Ker Puja Tripura Aug 4 Sunday Weekend closure All over India Aug 8 Thursday Tendong Lho Rum Faat Sikkim Aug 10 Saturday Weekend closure All over India Aug 11 Sunday Weekend closure All over India Aug 13 Tuesday Patriot’s Day Manipur Aug 15 Thursday Independence Day All over India Aug 18 Sunday Weekend closure All over India Aug 19 Monday Raksha Bandhan/Jhulana Purnima/Birthday of Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh Aug 20 Tuesday Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi Kerala Aug 24 Saturday Weekend closure All over India Aug 25 Sunday Weekend closure All over India Aug 26 Monday Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh

Bank holiday calendar

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in coordination with state governments determines the bank holiday calendar, accounting for national/state holidays, cultural or religious observances, and operational necessities. The full list of bank holidays for the year is disseminated by the RBI through official channels, ensuring transparency and coordination across financial institutions.

According to the RBI, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.

