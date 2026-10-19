Bank holiday today: Banks to remain closed in UP, Bihar and other states, check full list here

If you're planning to visit your bank today, October 19, 2026, to complete important business, check the holiday list before leaving home. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday calendar, bank branches will be closed in 13 states today, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. However, banks will remain open in other states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. So, check your state's holiday information before visiting the bank.
Why will banks remain closed in these states today?
According to the RBI calendar, banks will be closed in several states on October 19 for festivals such as Dussehra, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, Ayutha Puja, Durga Puja, and Vijayadashami. The states where banks will remain closed are as follows:
- Tripura
- Mizoram
- Odisha
- Tamil Nadu
- Assam
- Manipur
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Kerala
- Nagaland
- West Bengal
- Bihar
- Jharkhand
In these states, branches of both public and private sector banks will remain closed. These include banks like State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank. However, in other states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, bank branches will remain open as usual.
|Date
|Day
|States where banks will remain closed
|Holiday Description
|20 October
|Tuesday
|All over the country (except Manipur)
|Vijayadashami / Dussehra
|21 October
|Wednesday
|Tripura, Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal
|Vijayadashami / Durga Puja
|22 October
|Thursday
|Sikkim
|Durga Puja (Dasin)
|23 October
|Friday
|Sikkim
|Durga Puja (Dasin)
|24 October
|Saturday
|Across the country
|Second Saturday
|26 October
|sunday
|Across the country
|weekly holiday
|26 October
|monday
|Tripura, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar
|Lakshmi Puja / Entry Day / Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|29 October
|Thursday
|Himachal Pradesh
|Karwa Chauth
|31 October
|Saturday
|Gujarat
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti
Banks are closed, but these services will remain accessible
Despite bank branch closures, customers can still perform essential tasks through UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs. However, check clearance and branch processing may experience delays. Therefore, if you have important business to attend to, please make sure you know about the holiday before leaving.
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