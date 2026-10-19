Bank holiday today: Banks to remain closed in UP, Bihar and other states, check full list here

If you're planning to visit your bank today, October 19, 2026, to complete important business, check the holiday list before leaving home. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bank holiday calendar, bank branches will be closed in 13 states today, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. However, banks will remain open in other states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. So, check your state's holiday information before visiting the bank.

Why will banks remain closed in these states today?

According to the RBI calendar, banks will be closed in several states on October 19 for festivals such as Dussehra, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, Ayutha Puja, Durga Puja, and Vijayadashami. The states where banks will remain closed are as follows:

Tripura

Mizoram

Odisha

Tamil Nadu

Assam

Manipur

Arunachal Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh

Kerala

Nagaland

West Bengal

Bihar

Jharkhand

In these states, branches of both public and private sector banks will remain closed. These include banks like State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank. However, in other states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, bank branches will remain open as usual.

Date Day States where banks will remain closed Holiday Description 20 October Tuesday All over the country (except Manipur) Vijayadashami / Dussehra 21 October Wednesday Tripura, Karnataka, Sikkim, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal Vijayadashami / Durga Puja 22 October Thursday Sikkim Durga Puja (Dasin) 23 October Friday Sikkim Durga Puja (Dasin) 24 October Saturday Across the country Second Saturday 26 October sunday Across the country weekly holiday 26 October monday Tripura, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Srinagar Lakshmi Puja / Entry Day / Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 29 October Thursday Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 31 October Saturday Gujarat Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti

Banks are closed, but these services will remain accessible

Despite bank branch closures, customers can still perform essential tasks through UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs. However, check clearance and branch processing may experience delays. Therefore, if you have important business to attend to, please make sure you know about the holiday before leaving.

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