Bank holiday today, November 11, 2026, in these 5 states; check the complete list from the RBI

If you plan to visit a bank branch today for tasks like depositing a check, withdrawing money, or other important work, you must check whether banks are open or closed in your city. According to information on the Reserve Bank of India's website, all banks in five states in India will remain closed today, i.e., November 11, 2026. The RBI holiday notice says banks will remain closed for Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhai Dooj, and Chitragupt Jayanti. However, banks in other states will remain open and operate as usual.

Bank holiday today in these 5 states

According to the Reserve Bank of India's website, all banks will remain closed on Wednesday in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

Are banks open in Delhi?

Yes, banks will remain open in the national capital today. Banks in several states remained closed on November 9, 2026 for Diwali, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.



Bank holiday in November

Banks will remain now remain closed for Wangala Festival, Chhath Puja, Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya), Igas-Bagwal, Guru Nanak Jayanti and others.

November 2026 2 5 9 10 11 13 16 20 23 24 27 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • Bhopal • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • • Chennai Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati Hyderabad • Imphal • • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • Kanpur • • • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • Raipur • • Ranchi • • Shillong • • • Shimla • • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram Vijayawada •

Holiday Description

Holiday Description Date Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vishwakarma Day 9 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepawali (Govardhan Puja)/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 10 Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti 11 Wangala Festival 13 Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) 16 Igas-Bagwal 20 Seng Kut Snem 23 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 24 Kanakadasa Jayanthi 27

11 holidays still left in November

Banks in different states will be closed on November 13th, 14th (second Saturday), 15th (Sunday), 16th, 20th, 22nd (Sunday), 23rd, 24th, 27th, 28th (fourth Saturday), and 29th (Sunday). During this period, many states will keep banks closed for several consecutive days.

Online facilities will be available

Online facilities will remain available even when banks are closed. Digital banking services remain operational even on bank holidays, ensuring customers don't face any inconvenience.

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