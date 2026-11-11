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Bank holiday today, November 11, 2026, in these 5 states; check the complete list from the RBI

Written By: Raghwendra Shukla
Published: ,Updated:

According to the Reserve Bank of India's website, all banks will remain closed on Wednesday in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

Bank Holiday Today.
Bank Holiday Today. Image Source : PTI

If you plan to visit a bank branch today for tasks like depositing a check, withdrawing money, or other important work, you must check whether banks are open or closed in your city. According to information on the Reserve Bank of India's website, all banks in five states in India will remain closed today, i.e., November 11, 2026. The RBI holiday notice says banks will remain closed for Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Ningol Chakkouba, Bhratridwitiya, Bhai Dooj, and Chitragupt Jayanti. However, banks in other states will remain open and operate as usual. 

Bank holiday today in these 5 states

According to the Reserve Bank of India's website, all banks will remain closed on Wednesday in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

Are banks open in Delhi?

Yes, banks will remain open in the national capital today. Banks in several states remained closed on November 9, 2026 for Diwali, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Govardhan Pooja and Vishwakarma Day.

 
Bank holiday in November 

Banks will remain now remain closed for Wangala Festival, Chhath Puja, Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya), Igas-Bagwal, Guru Nanak Jayanti and others.

November 2026 2 5 9 10 11 13 16 20 23 24 27
Agartala                    
Ahmedabad                    
Aizawl                    
Belapur                  
Bengaluru                  
Bhopal                  
Bhubaneswar                    
Chandigarh                  
Chennai                      
Dehradun                
Gangtok                
Guwahati                      
Hyderabad                    
Imphal                  
Itanagar                    
Jaipur                  
Jammu                    
Kanpur                
Kochi                      
Kohima                    
Kolkata                  
Lucknow                
Mumbai                  
Nagpur                  
New Delhi                    
Panaji                      
Patna                    
Raipur                  
Ranchi                  
Shillong                
Shimla                  
Srinagar                    
Thiruvananthapuram
                      
Vijayawada                    

Holiday Description

Holiday Description Date
Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vishwakarma Day 9
Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepawali (Govardhan Puja)/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 10
Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti 11
Wangala Festival 13
Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) 16
Igas-Bagwal 20
Seng Kut Snem 23
Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 24
Kanakadasa Jayanthi 27

11 holidays still left in November

Banks in different states will be closed on November 13th, 14th (second Saturday), 15th (Sunday), 16th, 20th, 22nd (Sunday), 23rd, 24th, 27th, 28th (fourth Saturday), and 29th (Sunday). During this period, many states will keep banks closed for several consecutive days.

Online facilities will be available 

Online facilities will remain available even when banks are closed. Digital banking services remain operational even on bank holidays, ensuring customers don't face any inconvenience.

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