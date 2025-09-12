Bank holiday today: Banks to remain shut in this state to mark first Friday after Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi Bank holiday: In general, banks are closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Apart from this, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month as well.

Srinagar:

Banks will remain closed on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir to mark the first Friday after Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, according to the Reserve Bank of India's region-wise holiday calendar. However, the banks in the rest of the country will remain open on this day.

The development comes as Friday after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi is observed as a holiday throughout Jammu and Kashmir. All must be knowing that Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi marks the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, which is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Muslim calendar. The first Friday prayers after Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi are particularly significant in Jammu and Kashmir.

When is the next bank holiday?

Apart from today, banks will remain closed on Monday, September 22, 2025 in Rajasthan to mark Navratra Sthapna.

When are banks generally closed?

In general, banks are closed in various parts of the country to mark national, religious and regional observances. Apart from this, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month as well.

List of upcoming bank holidays in September 2025

September 23: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29: Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Gangtok, and Kolkata for Maha Saptami/Durga Puja.

September 30: Banks will remain closed in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.