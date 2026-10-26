Bank Holiday Today: Why are banks closed in these cities on October 26? Check full list by RBI

Banks in several cities across India will remain closed today, i.e. on October 26, 2026. Banks are closed in these cities due to a regional festival and special occasions. Therefore, if you have important bank-related work like cash deposits, cheque clearance, or other tasks and plan to visit your nearest branch, check the holiday list before leaving home. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks are scheduled to remain closed in five cities, including Agartala. Banks in other cities may remain open as usual.

City-wise bank holiday list for October 26, 2026

According to RBI's holiday calendar, today is a bank holiday in different cities for various reasons. Bank branches will be closed in some cities for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, while in others they may be closed for Lakshmi Puja and Accession Day.

City-wise Bank Holiday

Holiday Location / Region Status Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Chandigarh, Shimla Closed Laxmi Puja Agartala (Tripura) Closed Accession Day Jammu, Srinagar Closed

Are banks closed in Uttar Pradesh too?

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has declared October 26 as a public holiday on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. Therefore, schools and government offices in the state will remain closed on Monday. However, banks in the state will remain open today. However, it is advisable to confirm the holiday with your bank branch to ensure you are aware of any local changes.

Online facilities will be available

While banks in several cities will remain closed today, online facilities will remain available. Digital banking services remain operational even on bank holidays, ensuring customers don't face any inconvenience. You can also use UPI, ATMs, mobile banking, and internet banking. You can transfer money, pay bills, and check your account balance.

Banks to remain closed on these days in October

The next bank holiday in October will be on October 29, 2026. Banks will remain shut on this day in Shimla due to Karva Chauth. The last bank holiday of the month will be on October 31, when banks will be closed in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Date Day State Reason for the holiday 29 October Thursday Himachal Pradesh Karwa Chauth 31 October Saturday Gujarat Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti

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