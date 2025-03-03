Bank employee in Kolkata lies to senior citizen to 'complete his targets' A person has alleged that his mother, a senior citizen, lives in Kolkata and had received some funds in her account after his uncle passed away on January 22, 2025.

Senior citizens are more vulnerable to financial fraud and scams because they are more likely to trust people and often suffer from age-related issues, such as memory loss or reduced processing speed. A recent incident in Kolkata is just another reminder that family members need to be more cautious when they have a senior citizen living alone.

In this incident, a 75-year-old woman was fraudulently made to sign some documents, following which Rs 40 lakh was transferred from her account and deposited in a fixed deposit.

Here's what happened

A person has alleged that his mother, a senior citizen, lives in Kolkata and had received some funds in her account after his uncle passed away on January 22, 2025.

A few days later, a representative of a reputed private bank from the Sarat Bose Road branch visited his mother and convinced her to sign documents for doing a fixed deposit of Rs 40 lakh.

"Someone from the bank went to my house and informed the maid that he is from my mother's bank. This guy told my mother that he had a chat with me and that I had asked him to do a 40 lakh worth of fixed deposit from her account. This is a complete lie because I did not, neither verbally nor in writing, ask anyone to do any FD or any investment," the man claimed.

Following this, Rs 40 lakh was transferred from his mother's savings account in an FD on February 27, 2025.

The man alleged that the bank employee lied to his mother – who is bedridden – to complete his targets.

"To do targets, how can anyone fool and lie with an old, bedridden woman, knowing very well that her son is away and she won't be able to quickly cross-check these things? I hope some action will be taken to stop these unethical ways to make a fool of people who are so helpless," he added.

The man has raised the matter with the bank's senior officials and requested that they act swiftly.