BDA to build 1,485 premium flats in Bengaluru with rooftop swimming pool and other facilities - Details inside To build premium apartments in Bengaluru, BDA has partnered with two private companies - Hombale Construction & Estates Pvt Ltd and Ramalingam Construction Company - for three new projects.

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) is soon going to enter the premium real estate market. While private builders have dominated the premium real estate market of Bangalore for a long time, the BDA is set to give them tough competition. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is trying to change the image of BDA, wants it to change the perception that the authority builds low-quality apartments that do not find buyers.

BDA May Face Legal Hurdles

However, this project of the BDA may face legal hurdles. According to a Deccan Herald report, BDA rules do not allow the development of only premium or luxury housing projects.

As per existing rules, the BDA must first create a self-financing housing scheme by ensuring that the project works for all income groups – high, middle and lower.

BDA Partners With Private Companies

To build premium apartments in Bengaluru, BDA has partnered with two private companies - Hombale Construction & Estates Pvt Ltd and Ramalingam Construction Company - for three new projects.

According to the report, the price of flats in this project, having a total of 1,485 apartments, can range between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore. Reportedly, BDA has so far sold flats ranging from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 70 lakh only.

Contract Details

Ramalingam Construction Company has bagged a Rs 1,237-crore contract to build 832 flats at Doddathoguru in Electronic City.

On the other hand, Hombale Construction has two contracts. In its first contract, Hombale has to construct 257 flats at Kenchanpura for Rs 359 crore and 396 flats at Kalathammanahalli at a cost of Rs 309 crore.

The Bengaluru Development Authority has proposed 3 or 4 BHK flats on a five-acre land at Kalathammanahalli, part of Shivarama Karanth Layout, with amenities such as a club house with badminton court, squash court, swimming pool, gym, butterfly park and other amenities.

Apart from Kalathammanahalli, similar facilities are planned at Doddathoguru. At Kenchanpura, part of Kempegowda Layout, the BDA has proposed a rooftop swimming pool on top of one of the two towers.

As per the cost of the project, construction of each flat is estimated to cost between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1.40 crore.