Bajaj Finance shares gain 4%, near 52-week high on QIP launch: Details

Shares of non-banking financial company (NBFC) Bajaj Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., gained nearly 4 per cent as the company has launched a Rs 11,700 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) at an indicative issue price of Rs 1,025 per share. The stock opened in the green despite the benchmark indices falling in the opening trade. The counter opened at Rs 1,080 against the previous close of Rs 1,075 on the BSE. The stock gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 1,117.80, representing a gain of Rs 42.8 or 3.98 per cent from the previous close. This is close to its 52-week high of Rs 1,177.60, hit on August 3, 2026. The stock has a 52-week low of Rs 788.40, touched on March 23, 2026.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,110.45, with a gain of Rs 35 or 3.26 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 6,91,081.23 crore.

Bajaj Finance QIP issue



According to available information, the NBFC has launched a Rs 11,700 crore QIP at an indicative issue price of Rs 1,025 per share, representing a 5 per cent discount to the previous closing price of Rs 1,078.80, while remaining above the regulatory floor price of Rs 992.25.

This is part of the previously approved Rs 17,500 crore capital raise, alongside Rs 5,800 crore through preferential warrants allotted to promoter Bajaj Finserv on November 10, 2026, at Rs 1,010 per warrant.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a strong return of 1,195.43 per cent in 10 years. It has gained 46.67 per cent in five years and 49.01 per cent in three years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 14.32 per cent, as against the correction of 3.76 per cent in the benchmark index.

Bajaj Finance Q2 profit

Earlier, Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a 29 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 6,367 crore for the second quarter ended September 2026 on the back of improvement in interest income. The non-banking financial company had posted a net profit of Rs 4,948 crore in the September quarter a year ago.

Total consolidated income increased to Rs 24,576 crore from Rs 19,992 crore, BFL said in a regulatory filing. Net interest income rose 24 per cent to Rs 13,335 crore as compared to Rs 10,785 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)