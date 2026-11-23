Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Balendra Shah, flagged off the Saryu-Kamala Express between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham via video conferencing. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the Ayodhya Dham railway station for the inauguration ceremony of the Saryu-Kamala Express, which runs between Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, and Janakpur, the birthplace of Mother Sita. The train would revive the ancient religious and cultural bonds between the two regions, allowing Nepali devotees to visit Ram Lalla and Indian pilgrims to seek blessings of Goddess Janaki.

Saryu-Kamala Express stoppages

This new train, running between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham in Nepal, will run once a week. According to the Railway Ministry, the train will cover 604 km from Ayodhya to Janakpur and pass through many important towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Apart from its source and terminal stations, the Saryu-Kamala Express will stop at Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho Halt, Madhubani and Jaynagar railway stations.

Timings of Saryu-Kamala Express

Train No 15595 Saryu-Kamala Express from Janakpur Dham to Ayodhya Dham will depart from Janakpur Dham every Saturday at 01:10 PM (Nepali Standard Time) from November 28 and will reach Ayodhya Dham at 08:10 AM on Sunday.

On the return journey, Train No. 15596 Saryu-Kamala Express from Ayodhya Dham to Janakpur Dham will depart from Ayodhya Dham Railway Station every Monday at 05:50 PM from November 30 and will reach Janakpur Dham at 12:40 PM (Nepali Standard Time) on Tuesday.

Saryu-Kamala Express to have 17 coaches

The Saryu-Kamala Express will run with modern 17-coach LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rakes. It will feature two AC 2-tier coaches (each with 52 berths), three AC 3-tier coaches (each with 72 berths), and three AC 3-tier Economy coaches (each with 80 berths).

There will also be seven sleeper coaches (each with 80 berths) and one LSLRD coach (with 38 seats). The train will also include an LWLRRM coach for power generation.

The train will take 19 hours to cover the 604-kilometre distance between Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham, significant centres linked to the religious and cultural traditions of the Ramayan era, and a direct rail link between these two cities will give a boost to the 'Ramayan Circuit' and religious tourism, according to the statement.

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