Attention train passengers: Check how many train tickets you can book from one user ID on IRCTC website

Looking at the increasing demand of the passengers spoecially during the festive season, the Indian Railways has allowed passengers to book 24 train tickets in a month on the IRCTC website and app if their user ID is linked to Aadhaar, otherwise only 12 tickets can be bought,. Untill now, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to Aadhar and 12 if it is linked.

How many train tickets you can book from one user ID

"To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian Railways said this will be helpful for frequent travellers as well as those using the same account to book train tickets for family members.

However, to book more than 6 tickets, one passengers needs to follow special procedure and only after that a person can be allowed to book more than 6 tickets at one go.

Know all about tatkal ticket booking

Passengers must note that the tatkal ticket booking can be done if a train ticket is not confirmed or during an emergency. In general, a tatkal ticket costs more than the general tickets and one can only book them a day before their date of journey. Moreover, you should note that the cancellation of confirmed tatkal tickets doesn’t give you any refund.

According to Indian Railways new guidelines, a maximum of four passengers per PNR can be booked on Tatkal e-ticket. And one passenger is allowed to book up to 4 tatkal tickets on one PNR. Tatkal AC ticket booking starts at 10 AM while Non-AC ticket booking starts at 11 AM.

What to do if planning to travel with family

If you plan to travel extensively with your family in a month during the festive season, make sure you go through these limits set by IRCTC and adhere to them. If not, then special permissions must be taken according to IRCTC guidelines and only after that you will be able to book more tickets.