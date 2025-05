Attention rail passengers: 32 trains between Amritsar and Delhi to be affected till May 21, check full list Northern Railways has urged train passengers to stay informed through official railway enquiry systems and digital platforms. Moreover, the passengers have been advised to recheck schedules before commencing their journey.

New Delhi:

Attention rail passengers! Over 32 Delhi-bound trains will be affected by the Indian Railways on Wednesday because of the scheduled traffic block for the maintenance work. Passengers need to note that the maintenance work is necessary for the smooth and seamless train operations.

The Northern Railway (NR) in a statement said that due to traffic blocks for commissioning of new EI panel at Karnal station on Delhi - Ambala section, some of the trains shall remain temporarily cancelled/diverted/short-terminated/short-originated/regulated/rescheduled.

In the meantime, the Northern Railways has urged train passengers to stay informed through official railway enquiry systems and digital platforms. Moreover, the passengers have been advised to recheck schedules before commencing their journey.

Full list of cancelled trains

14680 Amritsar - New Delhi JCO 21.05.25 will be cancelled.

14681 New Delhi - Jalandhar City JCO 21.05.25 will be cancelled.

14679 New Delhi - Amritsar JCO 21.05.25 will be cancelled.

14682 Jalandhar City - New Delhi JCO 21.05.25 will be cancelled.

64465 New Delhi - Kurukshetra Jn EMU JCO 21.05.25 will be cancelled.

64454 Kurukshetra Jn - Delhi Jn. JCO 21.05.25 will be cancelled.

Full list of diverted trains

22488 Amritsar - Delhi Jn. Vande Bharat JCO 21.05.2025 will be diverted via Ambala Cant Jn - Saharanpur Jn. - Meerut City - Ghaziabad - Delhi Shahdara - Delhi Jn, & stoppage skip-Nil.

12926 Amritsar -Mumbai Central JCO 21.05.2025 will be diverted via Kurukshetra Jn - Narwana Jn - Jind Jn - Panipat Jn & stoppage skip- Karnal.

15708 Amritsar - Katihar Jn JCO 21.05.2025 will be diverted via Ambala Cant Jn - Saharanpur Jn. - Meerut City - Khurja Jn, & stoppage skip- Karnal, Panipat Jn, Sonipat, Badli, Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Subzi Mandi, Delhi Jn.

03309 Dhanbad Jn - Jammutavi Special JCO 20.05.2025 will be diverted via Panipat Jn - Jind Jn - Narwana Jn - Kurukshetra Jn.

22709 Nanded - Amb Andaura JCO 20.05.2025 will be diverted via Panipat Jn - Jind Jn - Narwana Jn - Kurukshetra Jn.

12925 Mumbai Central - Amritsar JCO 20.05.2025 will be diverted via Panipat Jn - Jind Jn - Narwana Jn - Kurukshetra Jn & stoppage skip- Karnal.

12715 Nanded - Amritsar JCO 20.05.2025 will be diverted via Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn - Tilak Bridge - Sahibabad - Ghaziabad - Meerut City - Saharanpur Jn. - Ambala Cant Jn & stoppage skip- New Delhi, Panipat Jn, Karnal, Kurukshetra Jn.

Full List of short-terminated trains

64465 New Delhi - Kurukshetra Jn JCO 20.05.25 will be short-terminated at Panipat Jn.

64454 Kurukshetra Jn - Delhi Jn. JCO 20.05.25 will short-originate from Panipat Jn.

11841 Khajuraho - Kurukshetra Jn JCO 20.05.25 will be short terminated at Panipat Jn.

11842 Kurukshetra Jn - Khajuraho JCO 21.05.25 will short-originate from Panipat Jn.

14508 Fazilka – Delhi Jn. JCO 21.05.25 will be short -terminated at Ambala Cant Jn.

14507 Delhi Jn. - Fazilka JCO 21.05.25 will short originate from Ambala Cant Jn.

Full list of regulated trains