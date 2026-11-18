Delhi's Khan Market remains at 24th place on the list of the world's most expensive prime retail markets. The monthly rent for Khan Market is Rs 1,875 per square foot, according to a report by real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield. The report says Khan Market remains India's most expensive prime retail market. Meanwhile, New York's Upper Fifth Avenue has surpassed London's New Bond Street to become the world's most expensive prime retail market.
Khan Market rent hiked by 14%
"Delhi's Khan Market continues to rank 24th among the world's most expensive retail streets," the company said. Strong demand for retail space in Khan Market led to a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in rents to around USD 238 per square foot or Rs 1,875 per square foot per month.
|City
|Market
|APAC rank in 2026
|Rent INR/sf/month
|Bengaluru
|Brigade Road
|42
|423
|Bengaluru
|Indiranagar 100 Feet Road
|45
|375
|Bengaluru
|Vittal Mallya Road
|42
|425
|Chennai
|Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue
|54
|210
|Chennai
|Pondy Bazaar
|55
|200
|Gurgaon
|Galleria market
|28
|1,375
|Hyderabad
|Banjara Hills
|52
|230
|Hyderabad
|Himayathnagar
|52
|225
|Hyderabad
|Jubilee Hills
|51
|250
|Kolkata
|Gariahat
|49
|350
|Kolkata
|Park Street
|38
|650
|Mumbai
|Fort/Fountain, South Mumbai
|38
|650
|Mumbai
|Kemps Corner, South Mumbai
|41
|580
|Mumbai
|Linking Road, Western Suburban
|33
|1,175
|New Delhi
|Connaught Place
|29
|1,325
|New Delhi
|Khan Market
|25
|1,875
|Pune
|FC Road
|49
|350
|Pune
|JM Road
|44
|420
|Pune
|MG Road
|47
|360
New York's Upper Fifth Avenue is the world's most expensive retail market
According to the report, New York's Upper Fifth Avenue has regained its position as the world's most expensive retail street. Annual rents here rose 35 per cent to $2,700 per square foot, up from third place in 2025. London's New Bond Street ranked second with annual rents of $2,230 per square foot. Milan's Via Montenapoleone ranked third with rents of $2,160 per square foot. After experiencing significant rent increases in previous years, rents in both markets remained stable last year.
Meanwhile, rents increased by an average of 3 per cent annually in local currency terms across all markets. However, this is lower than the 4.3 per cent increase recorded in 2025. Rents increased in nearly half of the retail markets surveyed (49 per cent), while they declined in 19 per cent. Rents remained stable in the remaining 32 per cent.
Rental growth slows
"While rent growth has slowed globally, competition for space in the world's most established retail markets remains fierce. Fifth Avenue's re-access to the top spot demonstrates how quickly rents can rise when demand for retailers is strong and available space is limited," said Dominic Brown, Head of International Research at Cushman & Wakefield's Global Economic Research Institute.
India's retail market is gaining global recognition
Speaking about the Indian market, Milin Rohinesh, Head of Retail Business - India, Cushman & Wakefield, said the retail market's fundamentals remain strong, driven by robust consumption, continued retailer expansion, and growing demand for premium products.
"Khan Market's position among the world's leading retail markets and the significant presence of India's leading retail markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) rankings demonstrate the growing global recognition of India's retail market and the robust demand in key cities," he added.
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