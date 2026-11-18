Delhi's Khan Market remains at 24th place on the list of the world's most expensive prime retail markets. The monthly rent for Khan Market is Rs 1,875 per square foot, according to a report by real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield. The report says Khan Market remains India's most expensive prime retail market. Meanwhile, New York's Upper Fifth Avenue has surpassed London's New Bond Street to become the world's most expensive prime retail market.

Khan Market rent hiked by 14%

"Delhi's Khan Market continues to rank 24th among the world's most expensive retail streets," the company said. Strong demand for retail space in Khan Market led to a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in rents to around USD 238 per square foot or Rs 1,875 per square foot per month.

City Market APAC rank in 2026 Rent INR/sf/month Bengaluru Brigade Road 42 423 Bengaluru Indiranagar 100 Feet Road 45 375 Bengaluru Vittal Mallya Road 42 425 Chennai Anna Nagar 2nd Avenue 54 210 Chennai Pondy Bazaar 55 200 Gurgaon Galleria market 28 1,375 Hyderabad Banjara Hills 52 230 Hyderabad Himayathnagar 52 225 Hyderabad Jubilee Hills 51 250 Kolkata Gariahat 49 350 Kolkata Park Street 38 650 Mumbai Fort/Fountain, South Mumbai 38 650 Mumbai Kemps Corner, South Mumbai 41 580 Mumbai Linking Road, Western Suburban 33 1,175 New Delhi Connaught Place 29 1,325 New Delhi Khan Market 25 1,875 Pune FC Road 49 350 Pune JM Road 44 420 Pune MG Road 47 360

New York's Upper Fifth Avenue is the world's most expensive retail market

According to the report, New York's Upper Fifth Avenue has regained its position as the world's most expensive retail street. Annual rents here rose 35 per cent to $2,700 per square foot, up from third place in 2025. London's New Bond Street ranked second with annual rents of $2,230 per square foot. Milan's Via Montenapoleone ranked third with rents of $2,160 per square foot. After experiencing significant rent increases in previous years, rents in both markets remained stable last year.

Meanwhile, rents increased by an average of 3 per cent annually in local currency terms across all markets. However, this is lower than the 4.3 per cent increase recorded in 2025. Rents increased in nearly half of the retail markets surveyed (49 per cent), while they declined in 19 per cent. Rents remained stable in the remaining 32 per cent.

Rental growth slows

"While rent growth has slowed globally, competition for space in the world's most established retail markets remains fierce. Fifth Avenue's re-access to the top spot demonstrates how quickly rents can rise when demand for retailers is strong and available space is limited," said Dominic Brown, Head of International Research at Cushman & Wakefield's Global Economic Research Institute.

India's retail market is gaining global recognition

Speaking about the Indian market, Milin Rohinesh, Head of Retail Business - India, Cushman & Wakefield, said the retail market's fundamentals remain strong, driven by robust consumption, continued retailer expansion, and growing demand for premium products.

"Khan Market's position among the world's leading retail markets and the significant presence of India's leading retail markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) rankings demonstrate the growing global recognition of India's retail market and the robust demand in key cities," he added.

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