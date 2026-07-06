Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off three new trains, know full route and other details

New Delhi:

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three new trains on Monday. These include the Nanded-LTT Express between Nanded and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Maharashtra, the Nanded- Tanakpur Express between Nanded and Tanakpur in Uttarakhand , and the Puri-Koraput Express between Puri and Koraput in Odisha. The Railway Minister will also launch another train, the Brahmapur-Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Express, shortly. The Brahmapur-Surat (Udhna) Amrit Bharat Express will be the fourth train to be launched today.

Nanded-LTT Express

The Nanded-LTT-Nanded Express train, running between Nanded and Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, will benefit passengers from Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Nashik, Thane and Mumbai suburbs in Maharashtra. The train will halt at Purna, Basmat, Hingoli Deccan, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri and Kalyan railway stations in both directions.

Nanded-Tanakpur Express

The Nanded-Tanakpur-Nanded Express, running between Nanded and Tanakpur, will benefit the people of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. During its journey, the train will stop at Pilibhit, Izzatnagar, Bareilly, Badaun, Kasganj, Mathura, Agra, Dholpur, Gwalior, Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi, Lalitpur, Bina, Rani Kamlapati Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa, Malkapur, Akola, Washim, Hingoli, Basmat and Purna railway stations in both directions.

Puri-Koraput Express

The Puri-Koraput-Puri Express train, running between Puri and Koraput, will strengthen rail connectivity within the state by connecting the coastal region of Odisha with southern Odisha. The new train will stop at several major stations along its journey, including Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Angul, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Damanjodi, and Lakshmipur Road, in both directions.

Brahmapur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express

The Union Railway Minister will also flag off the new Amrit Bharat Express between Brahmapur in Odisha and Udhna in Surat at around 4 p.m. According to officials, the launch of this train will improve long-distance rail connectivity between southern Odisha and Gujarat and provide direct rail service to passengers travelling to the western region of the country.

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