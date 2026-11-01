Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper; check train timings, routes, fares - details

Bengaluru:

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai, strengthening overnight rail connectivity between the two major metropolitan cities. The Vande Bharat Sleeper rake having 16 coach departed from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT), Bengaluru, is scheduled to reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, at 6.15 am on Monday. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, H D Kumaraswamy, Ministers of State V Somanna and Shobha Karandlaje, Members of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, P C Mohan and C N Manjunath, among others were present.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Check train timings, routes, fares

South Western Railway said the train's regular services will commence from November 2 in the Mumbai-Bengaluru direction and November 3 in the return direction. Train No. 27652 from Bengaluru to Mumbai will operate six days a week, except Mondays. It will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 7.45 pm and reach CSMT Mumbai at 11.55 am the following day. In the return direction, Train No. 27651 will depart CSMT Mumbai at 8.10 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at noon the next day. The service will operate six days a week, except Tuesdays.

During its journey, the train will stop at these stations - Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. The train has three classes of travel - Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The fare for Third AC is Rs 2,810, second AC - Rs 3,630, First AC - Rs 4,450.

UP gets its first Vande Bharat Sleeper

Uttar Pradesh has received a major railway boost with the launch of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Varanasi and New Delhi. The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate six days a week, connecting five major destinations along its route. During its journey, the train will stop at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad before reaching New Delhi. These stoppages will provide passengers from several important cities and towns in Uttar Pradesh with access to the new overnight service. The train will offer a convenient alternative for passengers who prefer travelling overnight rather than spending a large part of the day on the journey.

-With PTI Inputs

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UP gets its first Vande Bharat Sleeper! CM Yogi, Ashwini Vaishnaw flag off Varanasi-Delhi train