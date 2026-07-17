As NCR grows, will Namo Cities reshape real estate development around Delhi-NCR? Here's what experts say

New Delhi:

Over the past three decades, Delhi, Noida and Gurugram have emerged as powerful economic and real estate centres, attracting businesses, industries and millions of residents. As these cities continue to mature, the region’s next phase of growth is likely to depend not only on expanding existing urban centres but also on creating new ones that are planned from the ground up. The shift is driven as much by opportunity as necessity. Large contiguous land parcels suitable for integrated developments are becoming increasingly scarce in established markets, even as demand extends beyond housing to manufacturing, logistics, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and corporate campuses. Supporting this broader economic expansion calls for a more distributed pattern of urban development, one that can accommodate future growth without losing the advantages of connectivity.

Namo Cities proposed in Delhi NCR

It is against this backdrop that the proposed Namo Cities under the Draft NCR Regional Plan 2041 acquire significance. The vision goes beyond adding new residential clusters. It seeks to create integrated urban centres where transport infrastructure, land use and civic amenities evolve together, allowing future development to be planned rather than absorbed incrementally.

Namo Bharat RRTS

What makes this approach particularly relevant is the expanding Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System, supported by metro networks, expressways and regional rail. High-speed regional connectivity is beginning to change the economics of distance. Corridors that once lay outside the mainstream real estate map could steadily become more attractive for residential, institutional and commercial development as commuting becomes faster and more predictable.

According to the Draft NCR Regional Plan 2041, the NCR’s population is projected to approach 11 crore by 2041. Accommodating that growth will require room not only for homes but also for employment, education, healthcare and public infrastructure.

“Namo Cities reflect a natural progression in NCR’s urban evolution. The future growth of NCR is likely to be driven less by standalone residential projects and more by integrated townships where housing, commercial activity, civic infrastructure and mobility are planned together from the outset. As transport connectivity improves across the region, developers will increasingly have the opportunity to create complete urban environments that support both quality of life and long-term economic activity,” said Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group.

Namo Cities to provide development landscape

For the real estate sector, this could gradually broaden the development landscape beyond established destinations. Corridors such as Duhai, Muradnagar, Modinagar, Panchgaon and Dharuhera are already drawing greater attention as infrastructure projects advance. Industry data broadly supports this trend. JLL has consistently identified infrastructure as one of the principal factors influencing residential demand and long-term capital appreciation across India’s leading property markets.

“Improved connectivity should be viewed as the beginning of urban development rather than its end objective. Such emerging locations are likely to realise their full potential when transport infrastructure is complemented by quality planning, public amenities and economic activity. That combination will determine whether new growth centres evolve into vibrant communities capable of sustaining long-term residential and commercial demand,” said Sahil Agrawal, CEO, Nimbus Group.

Balancing affordability with connectivity

The shift is equally visible in buyer preferences. While affordability continues to influence purchasing decisions, access to efficient transport, social infrastructure and overall liveability are becoming increasingly important considerations.

”As NCR expands, the long-term opportunity lies in developing new growth ecosystems that complement existing urban centres. Planned developments with a balanced mix of residential, commercial, institutional and social infrastructure, backed by robust connectivity, have the potential to emerge as strong economic hubs. Over time, such integrated ecosystems can help distribute growth more evenly across the region and support sustainable urban development,” Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, concluded.

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