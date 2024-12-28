Arun Jaitley's Birth Anniversary: 10 important works of ex-Finance Minister that changed fate of country

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arun Jaitley's Birth Anniversary: 10 important works that changed fate of country

Many senior BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary. A lawyer by profession, Jaitley's political journey started with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and he became one of the most renowned politicians and one of the finest finance ministers in India.

During his career, he contributed to the nation by playing a crucial role in crafting and implementing multiple policies. Here are 10 of his most prominent works

1. Important role in implementing GST (Goods and Services Tax)

Arun Jaitley played an important role in implementing GST in the country. He made the concept of "one country, one tax" successful with his wisdom.

2. Jan-Dhan Yojana

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana, millions of people were connected to the banking system. This made financial services accessible to the poor section. Arun Jaitley played an important role in implementing this scheme.

3. Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC)

Arun Jaitley did a lot of work in implementing the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to deal with the problem of bad debt (NPA). Now this law is proving to be very helpful in resolving economic disputes quickly.

4. Promotion of cashless economy

Arun Jaitley's contribution in promoting the digital economy through initiatives like Digital India and UPI will always be remembered.

5. Mudra Yojana

Arun Jaitley had brought the Mudra Yojana to provide easy loans to small businessmen. Now under this, a loan of up to Rs 20 lakh is easily available.

6. Ujjwala Yojana

Ujjwala Yojana was implemented with the efforts of Arun Jaitley. Under the Ujjwala Yojana, free gas connections are given to women. This has benefited millions of women.

7. Maternity leave

Arun Jaitley, in view of the problems of women, decided to increase the maternity leave to 26 weeks.

8. Demonetization

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on 8 November 2026 to curb fake currency, black money, and corruption by banning old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. Arun Jaitley played an important role in implementing demonetization.

9. Restructuring of banking sector

Arun Jaitley worked to strengthen the banking sector through recapitalization and merger of government banks.

10. Reduction in corporate tax

Arun Jaitley reduced the tax rate for companies to 25%, which boosted investment and job creation. Also, the FDI limit was increased in sectors like defense, retail and insurance, which increased foreign investment in India. These reforms of Arun Jaitley played an important role in making the Indian economy modern, inclusive and strong.

Image Source : INDIA TVArun Jaitley's political journey

Entry into politics

During his student life, Jaitley was a member of the ABVP. He was a student of the country-renowned Shri Ram College of Commerce during his graduation days, he was also the student union president of this college. After this, he pursued legal education and was elected DU President in the year 1974 as an ABVP candidate. When the Emergency was imposed in the country during the rule of Indira Gandhi, many leaders and social workers across the country were put in jail. Arun Jaitley was also imprisoned in Delhi's Tihar Jail for 19 months for opposing the government.

Arun Jaitley, who had worked as a worker of ABVP, Loktantrik Yuva Morcha, entered BJP in the year 1980. In those days Arun Jaitley was also practicing law in Delhi. Arun Jaitley was becoming famous all over the country as a lawyer and a leader. He was placed in the National Executive of BJP in 1991. He was also been elected as the President of DDCA. In 2009, Arun Jaitley was also elected as the Vice President of BCCI.