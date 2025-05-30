Why did SEBI bar Arshad Warsi, wife Maria Goretti and 57 others from markets? Know here The action by Sebi comes in a case related to misleading videos on YouTube channels, wherein the recommended investors to buy shares of Sadhana Broadcast.

New Delhi:

Capital market regulator Sebi has barred Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi and his wife Maria Goretti from the securities markets. 57 others have also been barred for periods ranging from 1 to 5 years. The action by Sebi comes in a case related to misleading videos on YouTube channels, wherein the recommended investors to buy shares of Sadhana Broadcast. The regulator has also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on the actor and his wife Maria.

The market regulator has also levied penalties in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 5 crore on promoters of Sadhana Broadcast (now Crystal Business System Ltd) and 56 other entities.

Apart from the debarment, these entities have been asked to disgorge total unlawful gains of Rs 58.01 crore along with 12 per cent interest per annum from the end of the investigation period till the date of actual payment.

According to Sebi, the actor made a profit of Rs 41.70 lakh, and his wife earned a profit of Rs 50.35 lakh.

According to the Sebi findings, Gaurav Gupta, Rakesh Kumar Gupta and Manish Mishra were the masterminds behind this whole operation. Subhash Aggarwal, who also happened to be a director of the RTA of Sadhana Broadcast Ltd (SBL), acted as the go-between Manish Mishra and the promoters, the order stated.

These individuals were the central characters who planned and executed the manipulative scheme, Sebi said.

Further, the regulator observed that Peeyush Agarwal and Lokesh Shah facilitated accounts controlled by them to be used for the manipulative designs of Manish Mishra and the promoters of SBL.

As per the 109-page order, Sebi said noticees (entities) have acted as information carriers or assisted in placing the manipulative trades, but not traded in the scrip from their own accounts.

Sebi said a carefully structured scheme executed in two coordinated phases. In the first phase, connected and promoter-linked entities executed trades among themselves to steadily inflate the price of the scrip and create a false appearance of market interest.

