Are vertical communities with better connectivity reshaping the definition of luxury living? Find out

New Delhi:

Gone are the days when luxury housing in India was associated with sprawling villas, private lawns, low-rise communities, and large land parcels located away from dense urban centres. Space itself symbolised status. But as Indian cities evolve and land within prime urban districts becomes increasingly scarce, the definition of aspirational living is undergoing a visible transformation. Today’s affluent homebuyer is no longer looking only for square footage. Luxury is increasingly being defined by elevation, exclusivity, connectivity, wellness, curated experiences, and the quality of everyday life. Across India’s leading metropolitan regions, premium high-rise developments are emerging as modern vertical communities that combine privacy, hospitality-inspired amenities, panoramic views, and access to thriving commercial ecosystems.

Centrally connected locations offer both convenience and exclusivity

As cities become denser and infrastructure networks improve, buyers are gravitating toward centrally connected locations that offer both convenience and exclusivity. For a new generation of luxury buyers, the aspiration is no longer just owning a large home, but experiencing a more elevated way of living.

This trend is evident in NCR, especially in Gurugram, as corridors like Golf Course Road, Dwarka Expressway, and Cyber Hub have become synonymous with a luxury lifestyle that defines the urban landscape in India today. According to the statistics revealed by JLL, 10,740 residential flats were sold in Q1 2026 in the region of Delhi NCR, reflecting a slight decline of 3 per cent q-o-q. The largest share of 53 per cent for quarterly residential sales belonged to Gurgaon, which was mostly located on Dwarka Expressway, driven by consumer demand for newly developed properties.

Mixed-use ecosystems

Apart from that, the areas around the Cyber Hub have transcended the status of being purely commercial and have transformed themselves into lifestyle destinations where upscale residential spaces, business spaces, hotels, leisure, and retail coexist. With such an increase in popularity for mixed-use ecosystems, the division between business spaces and upscale residential spaces is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish.

According to Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, the growth of luxury housing across NCR is increasingly being shaped by integrated urban ecosystems where residential, commercial, hospitality, retail, and social infrastructure coexist seamlessly.

"In Gurugram, locations surrounding Ambience Mall, Cyber Hub, Udyog Vihar, and the NH-48 corridor are a strong example of this transformation. Traditionally recognised for their corporate and commercial significance, these micro-markets are now emerging as highly aspirational residential destinations. For homebuyers, today, the ability to live within minutes of workplaces, premium retail, fine dining, five-star hospitality, entertainment hubs, and IGI Airport has become a defining factor in residential decision-making. This shift has significantly strengthened the appeal of high-end developments in central Gurugram. From an investment perspective as well, such locations continue to demonstrate strong long-term potential,” Gehlot said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Ltd, said the definition of luxury living is undergoing a significant transformation.

"Today’s homebuyers, particularly in urban centres, are seeking more than just expansive residences-they are looking for integrated vertical communities that combine privacy, exclusivity, wellness, social engagement, and seamless access to everyday conveniences. This shift is especially visible along Dwarka Expressway, where improved connectivity, large-scale master-planned developments, and rapidly evolving social infrastructure are reshaping buyer aspirations. We are witnessing a growing preference for spacious penthouses and premium residences that offer panoramic views, greater openness, and a heightened sense of personal space while remaining part of a vibrant, professionally managed community. As luxury living becomes increasingly experience-driven, Dwarka Expressway is emerging as one of NCR’s most promising destinations for next-generation urban lifestyles. The corridor’s growing appeal is being supported by major infrastructure upgrades, stronger connectivity with Delhi and Gurugram, and a rising concentration of premium residential developments, all of which are driving demand for larger, lifestyle-oriented homes,” Saharan added.

Meanwhile, established locations like Golf Course Road continue to hold strong appeal among CXOs, entrepreneurs, and global professionals due to their mature social infrastructure, proximity to corporate hubs, and evolved luxury ecosystem.

“Golf Course Road has evolved far beyond being just a premium residential address. Over the years, it has become a lifestyle ecosystem where luxury is deeply connected with convenience, accessibility, and everyday experiences. Today’s buyers are not simply evaluating homes on the basis of size; they are looking at the quality of life a location can offer. The demand we are witnessing is increasingly driven by people who want exclusivity while remaining closely connected to business districts, hospitality destinations, and social infrastructure. High-rise luxury developments in such corridors are supporting the evolving urban aspirations by offering privacy, elevated views, curated amenities, and a more refined way of city living,” Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, concluded.