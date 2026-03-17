Are tier-2 cities leading India's real estate boom? Here's all you need to know

New Delhi:

For years, India’s housing narrative revolved around its largest metros, where skyline-defining towers and record-breaking launches set the tone for the sector. That script, however, is steadily changing. Growth is now diffusing beyond traditional urban strongholds, with tier-2 cities emerging as serious, self-sustaining housing markets rather than mere spillover destinations. The shift is being shaped less by speculative capital and more by end-user conviction. As affordability pressures mount in metros, where prices often outpace income growth, homebuyers are recalibrating their aspirations.

In cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow and Indore, improved infrastructure, expanding job ecosystems, and a better value proposition are encouraging families to upgrade locally instead of migrating outward. What is unfolding is not a temporary detour in demand, but a structural broadening of India’s residential growth map.

Industry data shows that smaller cities are witnessing stronger absorption growth

According to recent research by Colliers and Knight Frank, tier-2 cities are now outpacing metros in absorption growth, even as overall residential demand remains steady nationwide. The trend suggests that India’s housing story is no longer metro-centric, but increasingly multi-polar. The report shows that tier-2 cities collectively recorded year-on-year absorption growth of close to 20 per cent. Analysts point out that metro expansions, new expressways, and airport modernisation projects have significantly improved connectivity and investor confidence in these markets.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Group, is of the view that the transition of tier 2 cities is structural rather than cyclical.

"In cities such as Lucknow, Indore, and Prayagraj, demand is increasingly anchored in end-use: government expansion, institutional growth and improved connectivity are encouraging families to commit locally. The transformation underway in Ayodhya further illustrates how cultural significance, when supported by infrastructure and civic investment, can catalyse organised residential growth. What is emerging across these centres is confidence backed by long-term planning. Thus, tier-2 cities are no longer following metro cycles; they are building independent economic momentum with housing demand aligned to sustained regional development,” Goel said.

Homebuyers are turning to Tier-2 cities for value, liveability, and long-term stability

What the emerging data signals is not a short-term migration of demand, but a structural recalibration of India’s housing priorities. Affordability has become the first trigger, with metro prices in several micro-markets moving well ahead of income growth, prompting buyers to look at tier-2 cities where value and purchasing power remain better aligned.

A closer look at individual markets reveals how distinct economic identities are shaping housing momentum across tier-2 India. In Lucknow, the convergence of its status as an administrative capital, an expanding expressway network and the upcoming defence corridor is widening its residential catchment.

“What’s happening in Lucknow is a maturity cycle unfolding in real time. The buyer today is informed, financially disciplined and thinking long term. Five years ago, affordability was the headline. Today, it’s about community design, access to infrastructure corridors and developer credibility. The city’s expanding expressway network and commercial nodes are creating micro-markets with a clear identity. Importantly, we are seeing stable absorption rather than speculative spikes. That stability is what makes tier-2 growth durable. Lucknow is not chasing metro benchmarks anymore; it is defining its own housing narrative,” said Preksha Singh, CEO of Agrasheel Infratech.

While Prayagraj’s housing demand is being buoyed by religious tourism and a steady civic infrastructure upgrade, with redevelopment around the Sangam acting as a catalyst. Jaipur continues to draw strength from its tourism backbone while expanding its IT and education footprint. Indore’s clean-city credentials, coupled with a growing manufacturing and startup ecosystem, have reinforced buyer confidence. Meanwhile, Chandigarh’s planning discipline and the expansion of the Tricity region are supporting structured residential growth. Together, these cities are evolving into emerging primary housing ecosystems rather than peripheral alternatives.

Umang Jindal, CEO- Homeland Group, said, “In the Tricity region, tier-2 growth is being shaped by planning discipline rather than chaos. Unlike overcrowded metros, this region benefits from structured zoning, institutional presence and strong connectivity to emerging industrial belts. Buyers here are largely end-users: professionals, entrepreneurs, and second-generation business families who prioritise liveability over speculative upside. That makes pricing more rational and absorption more predictable. As infrastructure deepens across Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh’s extended catchment is expanding. We believe tier-2 cities with governance clarity and planning integrity are likely to command sustained housing momentum.”

At the same time, infrastructure is acting as a growth multiplier: new airports, expressways, defence and industrial corridors, and even religious tourism circuits are expanding economic catchments and reshaping residential demand.