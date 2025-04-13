Are Indian Railways planning to change tatkal ticket booking timings? Here's what IRCTC said Indian Railways has clarified that no changes have been made to Tatkal ticket booking timings, countering misleading social media posts. The IRCTC confirmed that the current timings—10 AM for AC classes and 11 AM for non-AC classes—remain unchanged, including for booking agents.

IRCTC Latest Update: The Indian Railways, countering several misleading claims circulating on social media, has clarified that there has been no change in Tatkal ticket booking timings. The clarification from the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) came after reports suggested that new booking hours for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets would be implemented starting April 15. Social media posts had claimed changes in booking windows for AC and non-AC classes, as well as for booking agents.

“Some posts are circulating on social media mentioning different timings for Tatkal and Premium Tatkal tickets,” IRCTC said in a statement. “No such change in timings is currently proposed for AC or non-AC classes. The permitted booking timings for agents also remain unchanged.”

Current tatkal booking timings

AC classes (2A, 3A, CC, EC, 3E): Tatkal booking opens at 10:00 AM, one day prior to the date of journey (excluding the day of travel).

Non-AC classes (SL, FC, 2S): Booking opens at 11:00 AM, one day in advance.

Tatkal bookings are not available in First AC (1A) class.

What are tatkal tickets?

Tatkal tickets are a last-minute booking option provided by Indian Railways for travelers who need to plan their journey on short notice. These tickets can be booked through the IRCTC website or app and are subject to availability under a dynamic pricing system.

Tatkal charges

A 10% premium is applied on the basic fare for second class.

A 30% premium is applied for all other classes.

Charges are subject to minimum and maximum limits set by Indian Railways.

Cancellation rules

No refund is issued for confirmed Tatkal ticket cancellations.

For waitlisted Tatkal tickets and contingent cancellations, standard cancellation charges apply as per existing Railway rules.

The Railways has urged passengers to rely only on official announcements and to avoid misinformation spread through unofficial sources.