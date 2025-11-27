Are home buyers shifting focus towards Tier-2? Insights from Ayodhya, Sonipat–Karnal, Lucknow and Rishikesh A home that would cost Rs. 1.5–2 crore in a Tier-1 market is available for 40–50 per cent less in a city like Sonipat, Ayodhya, Lucknow or Karnal, and still get more open.

New Delhi:

A silent yet sure transformation is sweeping across India's housing landscape, led not by the metros but by Tier-2 cities. Cities such as Ayodhya, Rishikesh, Lucknow, Sonipat, and Karnal are fast emerging as compelling alternatives to traditional urban centres, driven by a mix of spiritual appeal, lifestyle aspirations, and infrastructure-led access. Their rise coincides with broader national trends: housing sales across 30 Tier-2 markets touched 2.08 lakh units in FY 2023–24, reflecting an 11 per cent annual increase, while the top 15 smaller cities collectively posted a 20 per cent jump in value, exceeding Rs. 1.52 lakh crore. Developers, too, have realigned, with 44 per cent of the 3,294 acres acquired in 2024 concentrated in Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations as per various reports by Anarock and Propequity.

Many people looking for bigger homes at affordable prices

Behind the numbers lies a changing buyer profile: many young professionals and entrepreneurs are looking for bigger homes at affordable prices, and NRIs are looking for a home back home and tranquillity. At the same time, affordability continues to be a strong driver. A home that would cost Rs. 1.5–2 crore in a Tier-1 market is available for 40–50 per cent less in a city like Sonipat, Ayodhya, Lucknow or Karnal, and still get more open. This change becomes evident in the second-home segment, which has expanded into a USD 3 billion market, driven mainly by Tier-2 and Tier-3 destinations. Improved expressways, regional airports, and upgraded rail networks have been compressing travel times, allowing buyers from Delhi-NCR or Mumbai to consider long-stay or weekend homes in hill-edge and spiritual locations.

In this changing scenario, Ayodhya, in particular, has become a focal point. The inauguration of the Ram Temple has provided a fillip to real estate activity, with land prices rising by 400–600 per cent since 2019 and circle rates revised upward by nearly 200 per cent . The January–March quarter of 2024 alone saw a 186 per cent year-on-year rise in property demand. In Rishikesh, improved connectivity through the Delhi–Dehradun corridor has supported a 16 per cent jump in rental demand, while average property prices stand at around Rs. 6,648 per sq. ft. in 2024. This consistent interest is drawn by the hills, river views, yoga ecosystem, and the sense of mental clarity the region offers.

“Ayodhya and Rishikesh’s growth today is not speculative; it’s structural. The cities are transforming into a global spiritual destination, and buyers want homes that offer both emotional value and investment durability. Much of this interest comes from domestic buyers and NRIs who view the city as both an emotional anchor and an investment with strong rental potential, given the expected surge in religious tourism,” said Sakshee Katiyal, Chairperson, Home & Soul.

NCR-linked cities have a different set of demand drivers

Meanwhile, NCR-linked cities such as Sonipat and Karnal illustrate a different set of demand drivers. These cities have seen growing traction for plotted developments, integrated townships, and mid-segment homes, supported by an 8 per cent sales increase in the Northern Zone during FY 2023–24.

“Panipat, Sonipat and Karnal offer what metros struggle to provide: space, liveability, and affordability. Buyers want broader roads, cleaner surroundings, and communities where everyday life is convenient. That is where these markets are excelling. Their proximity to Delhi and industrial development, along with infrastructure projects like the Urban Extension Road-II & KMP Expressway, has made them viable extensions of the capital region without the financial and lifestyle pressures associated with the metros,” said Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group.

“Dehradun has exhibited a similar momentum, driven by tourism, improved connectivity, and NRI demand. As a result, the city has evolved from a seasonal market to a full-fledged residential hub. As home-buying becomes increasingly lifestyle-oriented, buyers want serenity, greenery, and urban comfort at much reduced prices compared to a metro city in the same frame,” said Harvinder Singh Sikka, Chairman, Sikka Group.

The emerging opportunity is also visible in Lucknow, a city that has steadily transformed into a cultural, administrative and lifestyle hub for the wider Uttar Pradesh region. Lucknow’s residential corridors are seeing growing traction from young families and second-home buyers from neighbouring districts seeking greenery-rich weekend retreats.