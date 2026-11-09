Are banks open today on November 9, 2026? Check the full list of holidays by RBI and other details

Planning to visit a bank right after Diwali? You might want to check the RBI calendar first, as bank branches in select states will remain closed on Monday, November 9, 2026. Because Diwali and post-Diwali festivities vary by region under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, bank branches follow a state-specific closure list. Many people are still confused about which day banks will be closed for Diwali - November 9, 10, or 11. This year, Diwali was celebrated on November 8, and banks across the country remain closed because it was a Sunday. In some states, banks will be closed on November 9, while in others, they will be closed on November 10 and 11.

So, if your work involves banks, check this holiday list before leaving home. Find out if banks in your city are open or closed today, November 9.

Banks will remain closed in these cities on November 9

Banks will be closed on Monday, November 9, in the Agartala, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Raipur circles for Diwali, Lakshmi Puja and Govardhan Puja.

Bank holiday on November 10

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur (Navi Mumbai), Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai, and Nagpur on Tuesday, November 10, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja, Vikram Samvant New Year Day.

Banks closed in these cities on November 11

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla on Wednesday, November 11, for Bhai Dooj, Chitragupta Jayanti and Ningol Chakkouba.

Banks closed on November 13 only in Shillong

Banks will be closed in Shillong only on Friday, November 13, due to the Wangala Festival in Meghalaya. Banks will remain open as usual in the rest of the country.

Banks will remain closed on November 14 and 15

Saturday, November 14 is the month's second Saturday. According to RBI regulations, all public and private banks across the country will be closed on this day. Banks will also be closed the following day, Sunday, November 15, due to the weekly holiday.

Check the holiday list before visiting the bank

Bank holidays vary by state and city. If you're planning to visit a bank between November 9 and 15, check the RBI holiday calendar. However, even when banks are closed, services like UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs will generally remain operational. This will ensure you don't have any problems sending or receiving money.

November 2026 2 5 9 10 11 13 16 20 23 24 27 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • Belapur • • Bengaluru • • Bhopal • • Bhubaneswar • Chandigarh • • Chennai Dehradun • • • Gangtok • • • Guwahati Hyderabad • Imphal • • Itanagar • Jaipur • • Jammu • Kanpur • • • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • • • Mumbai • • Nagpur • • New Delhi • Panaji Patna • Raipur • • Ranchi • • Shillong • • • Shimla • • Srinagar • Thiruvananthapuram Vijayawada •

Holiday Description

Holiday Description Date Diwali/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Govardhan Pooja/Vishwakarma Day 9 Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Deepawali (Govardhan Puja)/Laxmi Puja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day 10 Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya/Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti 11 Wangala Festival 13 Chhath Puja/Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya) 16 Igas-Bagwal 20 Seng Kut Snem 23 Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima 24 Kanakadasa Jayanthi 27

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