New Delhi:

Bank branches across several Indian cities will be closed today (November 24) for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, and Rasa Purnima. If you plan to visit a bank to deposit a cheque, withdraw cash, or complete other important transactions, check the holiday schedule beforehand to avoid unnecessary trips. Customers who visit branches without checking the holiday schedule may have to return without completing their work. However, online banking, mobile banking and digital payment services will continue to operate as usual.

Check state-wise holiday list

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank branches will remain closed on November 24 in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.

During this time, regular operations will be suspended at both public and private sector bank branches---including those of State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and its first Guru. Also known as Prakash Parv, the occasion is marked by special prayers, kirtans, and religious ceremonies at gurudwaras. Devotees also take part in Prabhat Pheris and remember the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Kartik Purnima also holds great significance in Hinduism. On this occasion, devotees traditionally take a holy dip in sacred rivers, perform charitable activities, and light lamps as part of religious rituals. Varanasi hosts the grand celebration of Dev Deepawali on this day. In some regions, the full moon day is also observed as Raas Purnima.

Banks to remain open in other states

Bank branches will function as usual on November 24 in states where no holiday has been declared. These include Assam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Kerala, among others. However, local holidays may affect banking operations in certain areas.

Even though bank branches will remain closed, customers can continue to access several services through UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs. Online money transfers and digital payments will also remain available. However, services such as cheque deposits and clearance may be delayed due to the holiday. Customers are therefore advised to plan their essential banking transactions in advance.

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