Any incident in Middle East will have an impact on India, says govt

New Delhi:

Amid rising oil and gas prices caused by the war raging across key energy producers and shipping lanes in the Middle East, the government said that any incident in the Middle East has a direct impact on India. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Petroleum Ministry, noted that India imports 90 per cent of its LPG and 47 per cent of its LNG from Qatar. With an ongoing war in the region, the country is experiencing some impact, prompting authorities to provide daily updates on the situation.

Petroleum Supply Remains Stable

Despite global uncertainties, the centre has maintained that the supply of petroleum products in India remains balanced.

Crude oil availability is normal, and refineries are operating without disruption. There is no dry-out situation, ensuring that the supply chain continues to function smoothly.

Government Pushes PNG Adoption

The government is actively encouraging consumers to switch from LPG to PNG. According to the government, several companies have introduced incentives to promote this transition, resulting in approximately 1.25 lakh new PNG connections being issued so far.

However, LPG demand continues to remain under pressure. While panic booking has declined, overall demand has not reduced significantly.

To strengthen the distribution system, 17 states have issued allocation orders for commercial gas, while 15 states have issued supply orders for kerosene.

States Play Key Role in Preventing Black Marketing

The government has emphasised that states play a crucial role in curbing black marketing and hoarding. The central government has written to all states, directing them to take strict action against such practices.

To enhance monitoring, district-level monitoring centres have been set up in 31 states to ensure continuous oversight of supply and distribution.