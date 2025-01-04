Anant Ambani highlights Vantara's role in conservation, vows to take Jamnagar legacy to new heights | Video

Follow us on Image Source : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (X) Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, addressing employees of Reliance during a commemorative event at Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), expressed his vision to take Jamnagar's prestige to new heights as India celebrates 25 years of its iconic refinery. While addressing employees of Reliance during a commemorative event at Jamnagar, Anant shared his aspirations for the city, his deep love for animals, and his commitment to fulfilling the dreams of his father, Mukesh Ambani, and grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani.

Speaking on the occasion, Anant Ambani said, "I firmly believe that 25 years from now, when India celebrates its centenary of independence, we will take Jamnagar's prestige and glory to unprecedented heights together."

He reminisced about the legacy of his grandfather, Dhirubhai Ambani, who dreamt of building a world-class refinery, a dream brought to life by Mukesh Ambani during Dhirubhai's lifetime.

"Today, I feel grateful for being entrusted with this invaluable legacy," Anant said.

Anant Ambani talks about his love for animals, birds

On this milestone day, he pledged to fulfill every vision connected to Jamnagar and promised his father to turn these aspirations into reality. Anant Ambani also spoke passionately about his love for animals and birds, emphasising the role of Vantara, a large-scale wildlife rescue, conservation, and rehabilitation centre established by Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation.

Inspired by his mother, Nita Ambani, who instilled in him compassion for all living beings, he urged everyone to show love and care towards all the animals and birds.

"Vantara has proven that Reliance cares for animals and birds just as much as it does for humans. It stands as a living example of Reliance's 'We Care' philosophy," he remarked.

Know about the 'Jamnagar refinery'

Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, which happens to be the conglomerate's first, turned 25 years old last week. Twenty-five years ago, on December 28, 1999, Reliance launched its first refinery at Jamnagar. The Jamnagar refinery is a significant milestone in Reliance's history that continues to symbolise its industrial prowess. It is expected to see further advancements while contributing to environmental conservation through initiatives like Vantara.

Jamnagar has become the world's refining hub- an engineering marvel that is India's pride. Initially, many experts had said that it would be impossible for an Indian company to set up the world's largest refinery in three years. But Reliance managed to achieve that in a record time of just 33 months, notwithstanding the lack of infrastructure and a severe cyclone that had hit Jamnagar then.

Leading world-class project consultants advised Dhirubhai Ambani against investing in the desert-like region that did not have roads, electricity, or even sufficient drinking water. They had warned that mobilising manpower, materials, technical experts and every other input in such wilderness would require extraordinary efforts.

Dhirubhai Ambani defied all the naysayers and went ahead with his dream. He wanted to create not just an industrial plant but a Nandanwan. Between 1996 and 1999, he and his highly motivated team went on to create an engineering marvel at Jamnagar. Today, the Jamnagar refinery complex houses some of the world's largest units such as the Fluidised Catalytic Cracker (FCC), Coker, Alkylation, Paraxylene, Polypropylene, Refinery Off-Gas Cracker (ROGC), and Petcoke gasification plants.