Anant Ambani comes forward to save 80 hippos from death in Columbia, offers relocation to Vantara

New Delhi:

Anant Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, and Founder of Vantara, one of the world's largest wildlife rescue, care, and conservation centres, has formally petitioned the Government of Colombia to stay the execution of 80 hippopotamuses. In a letter addressed to Irene Velez Torres, Colombia's Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ambani offered a humane alternative: relocating the animals to a permanent home at the Vantara rescue and conservation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He made this appeal as eighty hippopotamuses in Colombia's Magdalena River basin have been authorised for lethal removal.

Compassionate Alternative

The hippos, located in the Magdalena River basin, were recently authorised for lethal removal due to their classification as an invasive species. Authorities cited concerns over biodiversity loss, ecosystem damage, and public safety.

Ambani's proposal offers full scientific, operational, and financial support to safely capture and translocate all 80 individuals.

"These eighty hippos did not choose where they were born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face. They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the ability to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have a responsibility to try," said Anant Ambani.

Most advanced wildlife rescue, care and conservation centres

Vantara has formally requested that the lethal measure be deferred while this alternative is properly assessed and has confirmed its readiness to engage directly with Colombian authorities to present a detailed scientific, operational, and welfare proposal.

Vantara, located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, is one of the world's largest and most advanced wildlife rescue, care, and conservation centres, providing specialist veterinary support, long-term care, and species-specific facilities for elephants, big cats, primates, reptiles, and other mammals rescued from distress, exploitation, or displacement.

This proposal reflects Vantara's core belief that "every living thing is precious." It also underscores India's emerging role in providing large-scale, science-based solutions to complex global wildlife challenges. Any implementation of this plan will be subject to the necessary approvals from the governments of Colombia and India and permission from the relevant international authorities.