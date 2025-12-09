Anant Ambani becomes youngest and first Asian to receive Global Humanitarian Award Previously, this award has been given to Hollywood celebrities and several global leaders, including US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton.

New Delhi:

Anant Ambani, founder of Vantara—an initiative to rescue, protect, and conserve wildlife—has been honoured with the 'Global Humanitarian Award' at an international awards ceremony held in the United States for his remarkable work in the field of wildlife conservation and animal welfare. This award was given to him for his leadership in the rescue, treatment, rehabilitation, and conservation of animals through Vantara.

Anant Ambani is the first Asian to receive the award

With this, Anant Ambani has become the youngest and the first Asian to receive this honour. Previously, this award has been given to Hollywood celebrities and several global leaders, including US Presidents John F Kennedy and Bill Clinton.

Vantara in the global spotlight

With this award, the work of Vantara has once again come into the global spotlight. Vantara is today one of the world's most unique and largest wildlife conservation projects. At Vantara, continuous work is done to give a new life to injured, sick, and distressed animals, as well as to save endangered species and return them to a safe environment.

Speaking at the event, Anant Ambani said, "This honour inspires me to move forward even more strongly on the path of 'Sarva Bhuta Hita', which means the welfare of all living beings. Animals teach us balance and sensitivity in life. Through Vantara, our aim is to give every living being respect, care, and a better life. For us, conservation is not a matter of the future but a responsibility of today.”

The organisers of the event, the 'Global Human Society', highly praised Anant Ambani and Vantara, stating that Vantara is not just a rescue centre, but a unique model that combines the treatment, care, and conservation of animals. Vantara has demonstrated how animals can be helped on a large scale, and this model has now become an example for the world.