Amul issues alert over fake gift voucher message circulating on WhatsApp and social media Amul has issued a public warning about a fake gift voucher scam circulating on WhatsApp and social media, urging consumers not to click on fraudulent links and to report suspicious activity.

New Delhi:

Leading dairy brand Amul has issued a public alert regarding a fake gift voucher message that is currently being circulated through WhatsApp and various social media platforms. The fraudulent message features the iconic Amul Girl and falsely claims to offer gift vouchers from the company.

Amul has clarified that it has not created or authorised any such voucher. The company warns that the message contains a misleading webpage link which redirects unsuspecting users to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal information or facilitate scams.

"We wish to inform you that a fake gift voucher message featuring the Amul Girl is being shared on WhatsApp and social media. This voucher has not been created by Amul," the company stated in its official communication.

The dairy cooperative has already taken action by blacklisting several such fraudulent links and has vowed to initiate legal proceedings against those responsible for spreading the fake messages.

Amul urges public to stay vigilant

Amul strongly urges all consumers to refrain from clicking on suspicious links and to exercise caution when encountering such offers online. The company is also appealing to the public to help curb the spread of misinformation by informing those who may have forwarded or received the fake message.

"In the said image, a webpage link is autogenerated and is misleading the customers to fraudulent websites, we at Amul have blacklisted many such links and will take legal action as well against the perpetrators," Amul emphasised.

(Image Source : AMUL)Amul fake message alert

Customer support for queries

Customers who have questions or need to report suspicious messages are encouraged to reach out to Amul’s customer care team. The company has provided a toll-free number and an email address for assistance:

Toll-Free Number: 1800 258 3333

Email: customercare@amul.coop

Amul has reiterated its commitment to consumer safety and transparency and has assured customers that no legitimate gift voucher campaign is currently being run via WhatsApp or social media.