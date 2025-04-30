Amul hikes milk prices by upto Rs 2 per litre effective from tomorrow | Check full rate list Amul revised the price of Amul Standard, Amul Buffalo Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Slim n Trim, Amul Chai Mazza, Amul Taaza and Amul Cow Milk; prices go up by Rs 2. This comes into effect from Thursday morning.

New Delhi:

Leading milk supplier, Amul hiked milk prices by upto Rs 2 per litre effective from Thursday. Amul revised the price of Amul Standard, Amul Buffalo Milk, Amul Gold, Amul Slim n Trim, Amul Chai Mazza, Amul Taaza and Amul Cow Milk; prices go up by Rs 2. This comes into effect from Thursday morning, May 1 2025.

The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a range of 3-4 per cent hike in MRP (maximum retail price) which is much lower than average food inflation, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said. The Anand, Gujarat based federation markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand. Following the increase, 500ml pouch of Amul Gold milk will now be available for Rs 34, while 'Shakti' variant of 500ml will cost Rs 31 in Gujarat.

Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by upto Rs 2 per litre

Yesterday, Mother Dairy hiked prices of liquid milk by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective from Wednesday (April 30). The new prices will be effective in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand markets. "Mother Dairy is constrained to revise the consumer price of its liquid milk by up to Rs. 2 per litre, effective from April 30, 2025. This price revision has been necessitated to address the significant increase in procurement costs, which have gone up by Rs. 4 - 5 per litre over the past few months. The surge in procurement prices is primarily driven by early onset of summer and heatwave conditions," a Mother Dairy spokesperson said.

The prices of bulk vended milk (toned) has been increased to Rs 56 per litre from Rs 54 per litre. Full cream milk will cost Rs 69 per litre against Rs 68 per litre earlier. The price of cow milk has been revised to Rs 57 per litre from Rs 56 earlier and double-toned milk will now cost Rs 51 per litre compared to the earlier price of Rs 49.

Mother Dairy has 9 company-owned dairy processing plants with a total capacity of more than 50 lakh litres per day. It manufactures, markets and sells milk and milk products, including cultured products, ice creams, paneer, ghee, etc., under the 'Mother Dairy' brand.

The company also has a diversified portfolio with products in edible oils under the 'Dhara' brand and fresh fruits & vegetables, frozen vegetables & snacks, unpolished pulses, pulps & concentrates, etc., under the 'Safal' brand.