Amrit Bharat Express train between Danapur and Pune – Check route, stoppages and timings

New Delhi:

Bihar is set to receive another Amrit Bharat Express train. The Union Railway Minister will flag off this new Amrit Bharat Express train, which will run between Danapur in Bihar and Pune in Maharashtra, on Wednesday. This new train will pass through major locations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. Central Railway has shared all the necessary information related to the new Amrit Bharat Express train running between Danapur and Pune.

Amrit Bharat Express Danapur, Pune Train Number

Train No 11431 Pune-Danapur Amrut Bharat Express from Pune to Danapur will depart from Pune every Saturday at 15:30 hrs and arrive at Danapur at 01:30 hrs on Monday. On the return journey, Train No. 11432 Danapur-Pune Amrut Bharat Express will depart from Danapur at 03:30 hrs on every Monday and arrive in Pune at 11:05 hrs on Tuesday.

Danapur-Pune Amrit Bharat Express halts

This Amrit Bharat Express train, running between Danapur and Pune, will stop at Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Pipariya, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahilyanagar and Daund chord line railway stations in both directions during its journey. This train will have a total of 18 LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) Amrit Bharat coaches.

Who will benefit from the Danapur-Pune Amrit Bharat Express?

The launch of the Danapur-Pune Amrit Bharat Express will provide direct and affordable connectivity to Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra. This train will most benefit migrant labourers, job seekers travelling between Pune and Mumbai, and students taking competitive exams.

This train will also help patients travelling to speciality hospitals in Pune and medical centres in Patna. Furthermore, small businesses will benefit significantly from this train. Furthermore, it will facilitate people travelling home and back to work during major festivals such as Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Holi.

Facilities in Amrit Bharat Express

The Amrit Bharat Express is a modern and affordable long-distance train designed to provide a better travel experience for economically disadvantaged and middle-class passengers. The train features the "Kavach" system, which provides enhanced passenger safety. It also features LED lighting, comfortable seats and berths, mobile charging points at every seat, and CCTV cameras.