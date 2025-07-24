Amrapali Heartbeat City buyers angry over delay in possession, demand resolution According to buyers, there are no Occupancy Certificates (OC) and Completion Certificates (CC) for the available flats. They also alleged that some members are carrying out illegal construction in the flats.

New buyers of the Amrapali Heartbeat City society in Noida's Sector 107, Uttar Pradesh, are angry over the continuous delay in possession of their flats. They recently protested against this and asked officials to take the matter seriously, as buyers have been waiting for possession since 2022. Moreover, they are not happy with the construction and development work in the society, and they alleged that the ad-hoc Apartment Owners Association (AOA) are making arbitrary decisions without taking the buyers into confidence. The buyers, who recently protested against the delay, said that they are homeless even after spending lakhs of rupees and paying EMIs on time.

Buyers said that the NBCC, a public sector undertaking (PSU) company under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, is not taking the matter seriously. For the uninitiated, NBCC has been assigned to complete the stuck Amrapali products.

When India TV tried to seek a comment from NBCC General Manager Aditya Paliwal, the GM said that he is not authorised to comment on this.

Other Key Concerns Of Buyers

Single-Point Power Supply: The buyers alleged the single-point power supply is being forced upon them instead of the multipoint mode, as per the 13th amendment of the Electricity Supply Code, 2018.

Unauthorised Flat Renovations: They alleged that the renovations in certain flats were carried out without a formal key handover or security clearance, breaching community trust.

Workforce Shortage in Phase 1: Buyers stated that the NBCC has deployed only 60 workers in Phase 1, which is insufficient and will further delay possession.

Substandard Construction Quality: They said that persistent issues such as leakage, cracked walls, and unapproved structural changes remain unresolved.

Incomplete Lift Installations: Multiple towers still lack operational elevators.

Interest Waiver Still Unaddressed: Buyers facing a long delay in flat handover have alleged that no action has been taken by the ad-hoc AOA to resolve the issue of compensation or interest waivers.