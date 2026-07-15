Amid growing demand for larger homes, here's what luxury homebuyers are prioritising

New Delhi:

Luxury real estate in India is evolving beyond just an opulent interior and a prestigious location. Buyers today are paying more attention to space, flexibility, and the lifestyle that extends beyond one’s residence. Large homes featuring separate office spaces, wellness facilities, and spacious open areas have become very popular, while the community lifestyle, encompassing recreation and social interaction, has set a new standard of luxury living in cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals in India

One such evident change in the scenario is the increasing desire for bigger homes. As per the Knight Frank Wealth Report 2026, there are 19,877 Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) in India. It is the 6th-largest country in the world in terms of UHNWIs. This is set to maintain the demand for high-end residential properties as the number of UHNWIs is expected to rise by 27 per cent by 2031.

While Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad continue to witness healthy demand for luxury residences, Delhi-NCR is rapidly emerging as one of the country's most dynamic luxury housing markets. Expanding commercial hubs, large-scale infrastructure projects and improved connectivity are encouraging buyers to choose larger homes that offer convenience, privacy and a well-rounded lifestyle surrounded by the ease of community-living.

According to Prateek Tiwari, Managing Director, Prateek Group, luxury homebuyers are increasingly prioritising space, privacy and community-led living over standalone premium specifications.

"There is a noticeable shift across Delhi-NCR, and particularly micro-markets in Ghaziabad and Noida are witnessing some of the finest developments on the lines of evolving buyers’ preferences. Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad and Noida Sec-150 are amongst the micro-markets leading the demand for bigger homes and a community living experience. We see these two regions holding immense potential in fulfilling the need of today’s homebuyers and emerging as one of the preferred luxury living destinations,” Tiwari said.

Echoing the same sentiment, Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group, said, "The next phase of luxury housing is centred on integrated lifestyles rather than individual residences. Today's homebuyers are seeking residences that are designed and built thoughtfully with a sense of integrated communities that enhance their overall lifestyle. Bigger and spacious homes boasting wellness amenities, green open spaces, social infrastructure and vibrant community experiences are becoming the buyers’ go-to choices for luxury living experiences. This shift reflects a growing preference for homes that not only offer comfort and exclusivity but also foster meaningful connections, well-being and long-term value."

Trend is evident across Noida's emerging corporate corridors

Moving ahead, luxury housing in India is anticipated to become more inclined towards designing bigger and well-planned housing to accommodate changing lifestyles.

The trend is equally evident across Noida's emerging corporate corridors, where commercial expansion is strengthening demand for integrated residential developments. Meanwhile, Gurugram continues to strengthen its position as another major luxury destination, supported by its established commercial ecosystem and expanding mixed-use developments. Buyers increasingly value destinations that bring everyday convenience closer to home.

"Luxury housing today is defined not just by premium residences, but by the quality of the ecosystem that surrounds them. Homebuyers increasingly prioritise locations that seamlessly combine employment opportunities, connectivity, social infrastructure, and lifestyle amenities. In Delhi-NCR, the Noida Expressway exemplifies this evolution, with the growth of Grade A IT and ITeS hubs fuelling sustained residential demand. Micro-markets such as Sector 140A and Noida Extension are emerging as preferred destinations for buyers seeking well-planned communities that offer convenience, accessibility, and a holistic living experience," Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing & Business Management, CRC Group, concluded.

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