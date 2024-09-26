Amazon, Labour Ministry sign MoU to create 20 lakh jobs in India by end of 2025

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amazon and Labour Ministry sign MoU

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said an important MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed between the Labour Ministry and E-commerce platform Amazon to create jobs in India.

"An important MoU has been signed between the Labour Ministry and Amazon. The National Career Service Portal of the Labour Ministry is becoming very popular. More than 33 lakh establishments, that is job providing institutes are linked on a single platform and crores of people who want a job or have a job requirement are also connected with it," said the Union Minister.

Amazon has publicly said that by the end of 2025, we will create 20 lakh jobs in India, he added.

This MoU is important because Amazon is a global technology platform and through this platform, jobs are available in many types of IT sector, e-commerce and in many sectors like event management, skill, manpower and others, said Mandaviya.

Create 20 lakh jobs by 2025

Amazon India displays on its website that the company pledged to create 20 lakh jobs by 2025 in the country.

"PLEDGE #2: Create 20 lakh jobs by 2025. Amazon India has created over 13 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the country. In the last year alone, Amazon has helped create 1.4 lakh jobs across industries like IT, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation, and skill development, besides other indirect jobs in the seller community," the website (smbhav.amazon.in) read.

Also read: Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Ghazal Alagh in Hurun's Under35s list of entrepreneurs: Check full list