E-commerce major Amazon has announced plans to expand utility-scale wind and solar projects across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, adding 934 megawatts (MW) of clean energy capacity to its Indian operations. The projects have been secured through power purchase agreements (PPAs) and form part of its existing USD 4 billion contracted investment portfolio. The projects comprise a 234 MW wind farm in Karnataka, Amazon's largest contracted wind project in Asia to date, a 200 MW hybrid wind and solar project, also in Karnataka, a 300 MW solar project in Madhya Pradesh and a 200 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

Combined capacity of more than 2 gigawatts

Once operational, Amazon's contracted renewable energy projects in India will have a combined capacity of more than 2 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to the annual electricity requirements of more than 3.5 million Indian households.

However, the company did not provide a breakdown of the proposed USD 7 billion investment, identify the projects it intends to develop under the additional commitment or specify the timeline for deploying the capital beyond its 2030 target.

Amazon to decarbonise the electricity powering its operations



The investment forms part of Amazon's broader global push to decarbonise the electricity powering its operations.

The company on Tuesday announced a target to reduce the carbon intensity of electricity used across its operations by 65 per cent by 2030, compared with a 2019 baseline.

"Our renewable energy investments in India reflect years of sustained effort, planning, and collaboration across the industry. This additional investment of USD 7 billion underlines our long-term commitment, helping bring additional wind and solar capacity online while contributing to India's energy security and long-term renewable energy ambitions," Kara Hurst, Amazon's chief sustainability officer, said.

Amazon's Indian renewable energy portfolio includes 14 utility-scale wind and solar projects, along with 43 on-site solar installations across its facilities. Together, the 57 projects are intended to expand carbon-free electricity supply to the grid and meet part of the company's operational energy requirements.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi welcomed the investment, saying it would support India's clean energy ambitions, strengthen energy security and demonstrate growing confidence among global companies in the country's renewable energy sector, according to the statement.

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