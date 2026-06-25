Amazon CEO Andy Jassy meets PM Modi, shares plans to invest $48 billion in India in coming 5 years

New Delhi:

Amazon chief executive officer (CEO) Andy Jassy is on a visit to India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. During his meeting, he announced plans to invest over USD 48 billion in India over the next five years. Emphasising that Amazon is committed to being a long-term partner in India’s growth story, Jassy said that they are inspired by Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a 'Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat'. He also thanked PM Modi for his leadership and highlighted the growing importance of India, where Amazon operates several businesses, including e-commerce, AI, cloud, and entertainment, among others.

“We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, start-ups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI, and cloud businesses. As we grow Amazon in India, our business priorities continue to align with India’s priorities of democratizing access to AI, digitising small businesses, creating jobs, and enabling exports. We are investing over $48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities," Jassy said.

One of the largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors in India

Jassy also announced an additional USD 13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in the country by 2030. With this, the tech major's total planned investment in expanding and supporting AI and cloud infrastructure will go up to over USD 21 billion between 2026 and 2030, establishing it as one of the largest global AI and cloud infrastructure investors in the country.

The investment will expand AWS data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises and government organisations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies and developer tools to innovate faster, scale rapidly, and serve customers globally.

Amazon’s cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 stand at over $88 billion.

To launch 20 new fulfilment centres

The company has announced plans to launch more than 20 new fulfilment centres and more than 100 new last-mile delivery stations this year. This will help the company deliver faster and more reliably to customers nationwide, especially in tier-3 and tier-4 cities.

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