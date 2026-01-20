AM Green Group signs MoU with UP govt for 1 GW compute data centre, check details This facility will be designed to meet the requirements of global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises and India’s sovereign AI initiatives at scale and in a speedy manner using carbon-free energy.

Lucknow:

AM Green Group, an energy transition platform backed by the founders of Greenko Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InvestUP, the Government of Uttar Pradesh, to establish a 1 GW data centre to serve global AI workloads. AM Green will establish an AI Infrastructure hub in the Greater Noida region in Uttar Pradesh. This grand-scale project will be developed in a phased manner, with the first capacity coming up in 2028, and full 1 GW capacity targeted to come up by 2030, and a total investment of USD 25 billion.

"This project will be a multi-billion-dollar investment for the setup of a GW-scale data centre along with 500,000 latest high-performance chipsets and will be one of the largest investments in the country to date, aligned with the Indian Government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to accelerate the expansion of AI-driven services," the company said.

Powering the Future of AI and High-Performance Computing

This facility will be designed to meet the requirements of global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises and India’s sovereign AI initiatives at scale and in a speedy manner using carbon-free energy.

AMG AI Labs is working on developing an AI full-stack ecosystem with the most efficient on-demand electron-to-token architecture. AI labs ecosystem to comprise capabilities across energy, infrastructure, hardware installation, customised models & applications with end-use cases across a multitude of sectors, including energy, healthcare, sovereign cloud services, manufacturing, automotive, media & gaming, amongst others.

Facilities to be available at the data centre