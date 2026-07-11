Alexander George Muthoot conferred Hurun India's prestigious 'Top 50 Successful Successor Award'

New Delhi:

Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of The Muthoot Group, has been honoured with the prestigious "Top 50 Successful Successor Award" by Hurun India in recognition of his leadership and significant contribution to strengthening and transforming one of India's leading family-owned business groups.

The award was presented at the Hurun India Future Forum & Awards 2026, held at the Hyatt in New Delhi on July 8, 2026. The event brought together prominent entrepreneurs, business leaders and next-generation successors who have been recognised for driving innovation, business excellence and sustainable economic growth in India.

The Top 50 Successful Successor Award is conferred following a rigorous nationwide assessment conducted by Hurun India in association with ASK Wealth. The recognition celebrates exceptional next-generation leaders who have successfully carried forward their family business legacy while creating significant value through visionary leadership, innovation, business expansion, governance excellence and employment generation.

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the honour, Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director, The Muthoot Group, said:

"I am deeply honoured to receive this recognition from Hurun India and ASK Wealth. This award is not just a personal milestone but a tribute to the enduring values, entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment of our founders whose vision, values and entrepreneurial spirit have shaped our remarkable journey over the centuries. I pay my heartfelt tribute to my father, Late Shri M. G. George Muthoot, Former Chairman of The Muthoot Group, whose visionary leadership, unwavering integrity and commitment to excellence continue to inspire us every day.

I dedicate this recognition to our board members, employees, customers, partners and well-wishers, whose trust and support continue to inspire us. We remain committed to building a future-ready organisation while preserving the legacy of the Muthoot Family and contributing meaningfully to India's economic growth and social progress."

Under the leadership of Alexander George Muthoot, The Muthoot Group has continued to strengthen its position as one of India's leading diversified business conglomerates. The Group has consistently focused on sustainable growth, customer-centric innovation, digital transformation, robust corporate governance and impactful social responsibility initiatives while expanding its presence across domestic and international markets.

This prestigious recognition reaffirms The Muthoot Group's commitment to excellence and highlights the significant role of visionary next-generation leaders in shaping the future of Indian enterprise and contributing to the nation's economic development.

About Muthoot Group

The Muthoot Group is one of India's leading diversified business conglomerates with a legacy spanning over 800 years. The Group has established a strong presence across multiple sectors, including financial services, healthcare, education, hospitality, housing, power generation, information technology, foreign exchange, wealth management and media. Driven by a customer-first philosophy, strong corporate governance and a commitment to innovation, The Muthoot Group continues to create sustainable value for its stakeholders while contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.