Akash Ambani outlines roadmap to tap $1.4 trillion digital opportunity by FY31 ahead of Jio Platforms IPO

The Reliance Industries Group is set to become India's largest conglomerate by market capitalisation after Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) listing. Ahead of that, Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani outlined a strategic roadmap to target India's $1.4 trillion digital economy by FY31. He also stressed that Jio's first mission is to democratise technology to benefit Indians. The framework details the company’s structural capabilities across technology, customer reach, and infrastructure, alongside its core expansion vectors.

Technology : 7,220 filed patents across its technology stack.

: 7,220 filed patents across its technology stack. Digital Gateway : Over 333.6 million digital services subscriptions sold monthly.

: Over 333.6 million digital services subscriptions sold monthly. Infrastructure: Access to 360,537 towers nationwide.

(Image Source : JIO IPO)Reliance Jio has unveiled its strategic growth framework centered on three pillars.

"6G is on our horizon. What this really means is that we will implement 6G as a software upgrade rather than through a new infrastructure build-out..." Akash Ambani said at the Jio Platforms IPO press conference.

Akash Ambani said Jio is the only provider globally with a fully integrated, end-to-end technology stack and has filed 7,220 patents across its technology stack.

He said the company has built an extensive 5G network in India, and it has the largest 5G subscriber base outside China.

Jio's EBITDA growth is 17.8 per cent in three years

Akash further said Jio has recorded 17.8 per cent EBITDA growth over the past three years. According to him, the company's growth has been driven by its contribution to India's digital growth. He also said Jio has the world's largest 5G user base outside China. The company began expanding 5G services approximately three years ago.

Jio network reached 99 per cent of population in 19 months

Akash Ambani said Jio expanded its services to 99% of India's population in just 19 months. The company cited its network, infrastructure, and spectrum as key pillars of future growth. According to Ambani, Jio has the opportunity to add approximately 314 million new mobile customers over the next five years. Of these, approximately 100 million could be first-time SIM card users, while approximately 240 million 2G users could migrate to 4G and 5G networks.

How did the idea of ​​Jio come about?

At the press conference, Isha Ambani shared an interesting story about Jio's origins. She explained that around 2009-10, she and Akash were studying in college in the US. When she returned to Mumbai for vacation, she had to submit an online assignment, but the internet was down, so she couldn't submit it. According to Isha, this experience raised the question of why India couldn't have the same connectivity available in Western countries. Akash believed that a solution could be found by creating a digital technology platform company. This led to the launch of Jio in 2016.

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